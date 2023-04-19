FOREX-Dollar gains on rising US yields, British inflation lifts pound

By Herbert Lash and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Wednesday, lifted by rising Treasury yields, though the pound gained against the greenback after British inflation stayed above 10% in March and put more pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the currency against a basket of its peers, was up 0.206% as markets turn more skeptical that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, which are sensitive to expectations for the U.S. central bank's monetary policy, rose 7 basis points to 4.269% after hitting a one-month high of 4.286%.

But the dollar's gain was a "temporary reprieve," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"We still think that over the medium- to long-term that the dollar is going to continue to come under considerable amounts of pressure. And that's tied to our view that the Fed is probably going to hike one more time and then that's it."

Futures pricing show an 85.7% chance the Fed will hike rates 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. But the likelihood of a rate cut by December has narrowed considerably this week. FEDWATCH

The dollar has been on the defensive for some time with the debt ceiling in Congress unresolved and the migration of deposits in the U.S. banking system still a concern, Rai said.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.244, up 0.13% on the day, while the dollar rose 0.46% against the rate-sensitive yen JPY= at 134.71, after briefly poking above 135 for the first time in a month.

The immediate outlook for the dollar is less than bullish given that central banks abroad have more hiking to do over the balance of the year than the Fed, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"If core inflation takes longer to come back to the Fed's 2% goal, then maybe the Fed has to raise rates more than once over the course of the year," he said, adding that could halt or slow the dollar's slide.

"We're just in a very choppy state right now for FX until we get some greater clarity on the policy outlook."

Expectations for higher official rates in a market relative to those elsewhere typically drag money market and government bond yields higher, attracting cash into a country while boosting its currency at least in the short term.

Wednesday data showed British consumer price inflation eased less than expected in March to 10.1% from February's 10.4%, meaning Britain has western Europe's highest rate of consumer inflation.

"It looks like UK's 10%+ CPI reading was the culprit. This has revived worries that interest rates will remain high for longer in the UK – and Europe," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday revised up expectations for British rates to include two more 25 basis point rate hikes from the Bank of England. Morgan Stanley now predict one, with a risk of a second.

Currency bid prices at 2:42PM (1842 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9200

101.7200

+0.21%

-1.517%

+102.2300

+101.6500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0958

$1.0974

-0.15%

+2.26%

+$1.0984

+$1.0918

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.7050

134.1000

+0.44%

+2.73%

+135.1300

+133.9600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.61

147.17

+0.30%

+5.21%

+147.8600

+147.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8974

0.8962

+0.16%

-2.93%

+0.9002

+0.8959

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2440

$1.2425

+0.14%

+2.88%

+$1.2474

+$1.2393

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3456

1.3388

+0.51%

-0.69%

+1.3458

+1.3386

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6716

$0.6729

-0.17%

-1.46%

+$0.6741

+$0.6690

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9834

0.9831

+0.03%

-0.62%

+0.9848

+0.9826

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8806

0.8831

-0.28%

-0.43%

+0.8838

+0.8792

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6204

$0.6206

-0.06%

-2.32%

+$0.6225

+$0.6174

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5690

10.4730

+1.02%

+7.81%

+10.5840

+10.4820

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5779

11.4795

+0.86%

+10.33%

+11.5960

+11.4735

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3422

10.3135

+0.13%

-0.63%

+10.3750

+10.3008

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3277

11.3132

+0.13%

+1.60%

+11.3362

+11.3029

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Gareth Jones, Alex Richardson and Richard Chang)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

