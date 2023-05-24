FOREX-Dollar gains on resilient U.S. economy, flight to safety

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh two-month high against a basket of peers on Wednesday, bolstered by recent signs of a resilient U.S. economy, while unease over U.S. debt ceiling talks kept investors moving to safe havens.

The dollar is not seen posing an immediate risk, unlike certain Treasury securities, even though thedebt ceiling impasse in Washington could lead to a default and push the U.S. economy into recession, analysts said.

Market expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon start to cut interest rates have ebbed as U.S. economic data has shown resiliency and given the dollar an edge, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"There has been the view that the dollar could lose its yield advantage if the Fed cuts rates as much as the market had recently expected, and if Europe continues to raise rates," he said.

"Now there's been somewhat of an about-face with respect to the outlook on global interest rates."

Market bets that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in June rose slightly after minutes from its policy-setting meeting in early May were released.

Fed officials "generally agreed" last month that the need for further rate increases "had become less certain," but others cautioned the U.S. central bank needed to keep its options open given the risks of persistent inflation.

Federal funds futures show a 35.3% probability that the Fed raises rates when a two-day policy meeting ends on June 14, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, earlier hit 103.91, its highest since March 20. The index last rose 0.319% at 103.86.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, said he doubts the debt ceiling negotiations have been a big factor in the foreign exchange market.

"The U.S. dollar has been rallying more or less for three weeks helped by stronger-than-expected data and rising U.S. interest rates," he said.

Economic data could continue to support the dollar, as the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank projects the U.S. economy is growing at a 2.9% clip in the second quarter, Chandler said.

The pound dropped to a five-week low against the dollar of $1.2358GBP=D3 and was last down 0.42%, after data showed British inflation slowed by much less than markets had been expecting.

The British currency lost ground against the euro too, which was last down 0.26% at 1.1495. GBPEUR=

Core eurozone services inflation reported on Tuesday remained elevated, hurting Sweden's crown, as the European Central Bank is poised to raise interest rates in June and July.

The Swedish currency hit 11.544 crowns per euro, its weakest against the common currency since March 2009. EURSEK=D3

New Zealand's dollar slipped after the central bank signaled it was done tightening after raising rates by 25 basis points to the highest in more than 14 years.

The dollar strengthened 0.99% against the crown SEK=, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 slid 2.3% against the U.S. currency to 0.61040.

Higher inflation, leading to higher-for-longer Bank of England rates, had supported the pound in recent months but that relationship is now starting to reverse.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:51 p.m. (1951 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.8600

103.5400

+0.33%

0.358%

+103.9100

+103.3400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0752

$1.0771

-0.17%

+0.35%

+$1.0801

+$1.0748

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.2650

138.5950

+0.50%

+6.24%

+139.3800

+138.2350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.73

149.25

+0.32%

+6.72%

+149.9200

+148.8500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9049

0.9016

+0.36%

-2.14%

+0.9066

+0.9005

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2361

$1.2416

-0.42%

+2.23%

+$1.2469

+$1.2358

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3598

1.3503

+0.70%

+0.36%

+1.3605

+1.3497

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6538

$0.6611

-1.10%

-4.09%

+$0.6615

+$0.6530

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9727

0.9706

+0.22%

-1.70%

+0.9751

+0.9705

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8696

0.8676

+0.23%

-1.67%

+0.8710

+0.8650

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6100

$0.6248

-2.30%

-3.87%

+$0.6256

+$0.6094

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9640

10.9450

+0.21%

+11.76%

+11.0010

+10.9370

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7866

11.7949

-0.07%

+12.32%

+11.8480

+11.7743

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7192

10.6145

+0.76%

+2.99%

+10.7309

+10.6023

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5266

11.4392

+0.76%

+3.38%

+11.5444

+11.4354

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Tom Westbrook in Singapore, and Alun John in London Editing by Mark Heinrich, Kirsten Donovan, Deepa Babington, Sharon Singleton and Richard Chang)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.