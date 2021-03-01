FOREX-Dollar gains on reflation trade, Aussie recovers
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a three-week high on Monday as investors bet on faster growth and inflation in the United States, while the Australian dollar gained after Australia's central bank increased its bond purchases in a bid to stem rapidly rising yields.
The dollar has gained in the past few sessions as U.S. government bond yields jump on expectations that growth and inflation will increase as the administration prepares new fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 become more widespread.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged higher to 1.432% on Monday, but are holding below the one-year high of 1.614% reached on Thursday.
"The dollar is trading relatively bid on the yield differential, on the growth expectation differentials," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro is lagging meanwhile, as the region falls behind in growth expectations.
"Everyone’s waiting for Europeans to catch up, both on the vaccination front and then on the stimulus front. When they do, that becomes the final piece of the puzzle that really propels global growth forward," Schlossberg said.
The dollar index =USD rose 0.28% to 91.009, after earlier reaching 91.127, the highest level since Feb. 8.
The euro EUR=RBS fell 0.17% against the greenback to $1.2048.
Traders were also waiting for a speech later on Monday by President Christine Lagarde, who is under pressure to act against rising yields in the euro zone.
"There is little doubt in my mind that central banks will eventually lean quite hard against a sustained rise in yields. They simply can’t afford to see it happen with debt so high," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note.
The Australian dollar rebounded from Friday's three-week lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased its bond purchases to A$4 billion, raising expectations that other central banks could also buy more bonds if yields continue to surge.
"That’s a very telling sign that central banks are not going to be intimidated by the bond market at this point," Schlossberg said.
The Aussie AUD=D3 was last at $0.7757, after dropping to $0.7693 on Friday.
The RBA will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and markets expect it to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates.
The safe haven yen JPY=D3 reached 106.77 against the dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 28.
In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 6.69% to $48,275 but was still off a record high of $58,354.14 hit on Feb. 21.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:53AM (1453 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.0090
90.7680
+0.28%
1.142%
+91.1270
+90.6830
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2048
$1.2070
-0.17%
-1.38%
+$1.2102
+$1.2029
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
106.6300
106.5700
+0.02%
+3.20%
+106.7700
+106.4000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.46
128.60
-0.11%
+1.21%
+128.9300
+128.3700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9143
0.9086
+0.65%
+3.37%
+0.9149
+0.9060
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3920
$1.3923
-0.06%
+1.85%
+$1.3998
+$1.3905
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2669
1.2740
-0.55%
-0.50%
+1.2734
+1.2655
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7757
$0.7799
-0.54%
+0.83%
+$0.7773
+$0.7706
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1014
1.0968
+0.42%
+1.93%
+1.1023
+1.0964
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8654
0.8670
-0.18%
-3.17%
+0.8669
+0.8621
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7268
$0.7231
+0.50%
+1.20%
+$0.7292
+$0.7227
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5855
8.6665
-0.94%
-0.02%
+8.6610
+8.5760
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3460
10.4481
-0.98%
-1.16%
+10.4640
+10.3347
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4296
8.4359
-0.27%
+2.85%
+8.4927
+8.3980
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1591
10.1868
-0.27%
+0.82%
+10.2269
+10.1517
(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
