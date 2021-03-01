FOREX-Dollar gains on reflation trade, Aussie recovers

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a three-week high on Monday as investors bet on faster growth and inflation in the United States, while the Australian dollar gained after Australia's central bank increased its bond purchases in a bid to stem rapidly rising yields.

The dollar has gained in the past few sessions as U.S. government bond yields jump on expectations that growth and inflation will increase as the administration prepares new fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 become more widespread.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged higher to 1.432% on Monday, but are holding below the one-year high of 1.614% reached on Thursday.

"The dollar is trading relatively bid on the yield differential, on the growth expectation differentials," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

The euro is lagging meanwhile, as the region falls behind in growth expectations.

"Everyone’s waiting for Europeans to catch up, both on the vaccination front and then on the stimulus front. When they do, that becomes the final piece of the puzzle that really propels global growth forward," Schlossberg said.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.28% to 91.009, after earlier reaching 91.127, the highest level since Feb. 8.

The euro EUR=RBS fell 0.17% against the greenback to $1.2048.

Traders were also waiting for a speech later on Monday by President Christine Lagarde, who is under pressure to act against rising yields in the euro zone.

"There is little doubt in my mind that central banks will eventually lean quite hard against a sustained rise in yields. They simply can’t afford to see it happen with debt so high," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note.

The Australian dollar rebounded from Friday's three-week lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased its bond purchases to A$4 billion, raising expectations that other central banks could also buy more bonds if yields continue to surge.

"That’s a very telling sign that central banks are not going to be intimidated by the bond market at this point," Schlossberg said.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was last at $0.7757, after dropping to $0.7693 on Friday.

The RBA will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and markets expect it to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates.

The safe haven yen JPY=D3 reached 106.77 against the dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 28.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 6.69% to $48,275 but was still off a record high of $58,354.14 hit on Feb. 21.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:53AM (1453 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.0090

90.7680

+0.28%

1.142%

+91.1270

+90.6830

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2048

$1.2070

-0.17%

-1.38%

+$1.2102

+$1.2029

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

106.6300

106.5700

+0.02%

+3.20%

+106.7700

+106.4000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.46

128.60

-0.11%

+1.21%

+128.9300

+128.3700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9143

0.9086

+0.65%

+3.37%

+0.9149

+0.9060

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3920

$1.3923

-0.06%

+1.85%

+$1.3998

+$1.3905

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2669

1.2740

-0.55%

-0.50%

+1.2734

+1.2655

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7757

$0.7799

-0.54%

+0.83%

+$0.7773

+$0.7706

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1014

1.0968

+0.42%

+1.93%

+1.1023

+1.0964

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8654

0.8670

-0.18%

-3.17%

+0.8669

+0.8621

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7268

$0.7231

+0.50%

+1.20%

+$0.7292

+$0.7227

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5855

8.6665

-0.94%

-0.02%

+8.6610

+8.5760

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3460

10.4481

-0.98%

-1.16%

+10.4640

+10.3347

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4296

8.4359

-0.27%

+2.85%

+8.4927

+8.3980

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1591

10.1868

-0.27%

+0.82%

+10.2269

+10.1517

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

