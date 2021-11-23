FOREX-Dollar gains, euro recovers on better than expected data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022.

The euro bounced off of 16-month lows, meanwhile, helped by better-than-expected business growth in the region.

Currency markets have been mostly driven in recent months by market perceptions of the different paces at which global central banks reduce pandemic-era stimulus and raise rates.

Powell’s renomination supports the view that the Fed is likely to begin raising rates in mid-2022, after ends its bond purchase program.

“Markets perceived the outcome as marginally hawkish, and futures now firmed up expectations for a hike in June from having been skewed towards July,” currency analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note on Tuesday.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.06% on the day at 96.514, slightly below the 16-month high of 96.61 it reached during Asian trading hours.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.10% against the dollar at $1.1245, recovering after earlier hitting a 16-month low of $1.1226.

The euro had tumbled on Monday as concerns grew over new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, with Austria entering another full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

Germany's health minister has called for further restrictions on public spaces.

The euro has some short-term technical support in the $1.1240 - $1.1180 area, which were the highs reached in October and December 2019, Commerzbank technical analysts Karen Jones and Axel Rudolph said in a report on Tuesday. If it breaks below this area, however, it would likely fall to $1.1000, which is the 78.6% retracement of 2020’s move, they said.

The dollar hit a four-and-a-half year high against the Japanese yen JPY=D3 of 115.08 yen.

The greenback hit a fresh seven-week high of C$1.2744 against the Canadian dollar CAD=D3, which was hurt by a slide in oil prices, before falling back to C$1.2710.

Turkey's lira dropped to a new record low of 12 versus the dollar TRYTOM=D3. This was its eleventh record low in as many days, after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and vowed to win an "economic war of independence".

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was trading at around $57,451. Earlier this month it had hit a new all-time high of $69,000. BTC=BTSP

Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1445 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.5140

96.4670

+0.06%

7.260%

+96.6120

+96.3080

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1245

$1.1234

+0.10%

-7.96%

+$1.1275

+$1.1226

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

115.0150

114.9000

+0.13%

+11.38%

+115.1450

+114.5250

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.36

129.06

+0.23%

+1.92%

+129.4300

+128.9000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9335

0.9330

+0.06%

+5.53%

+0.9344

+0.9303

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3373

$1.3400

-0.22%

-2.14%

+$1.3409

+$1.3344

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2710

1.2701

+0.08%

-0.18%

+1.2744

+1.2694

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7227

$0.7225

+0.03%

-6.05%

+$0.7236

+$0.7212

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0496

1.0481

+0.14%

-2.88%

+1.0508

+1.0470

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8407

0.8385

+0.26%

-5.93%

+0.8428

+0.8386

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6939

$0.6957

-0.33%

-3.44%

+$0.6959

+$0.6917

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9135

8.9420

-0.22%

+3.91%

+8.9755

+8.9225

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0290

10.0300

-0.01%

-4.17%

+10.1038

+10.0261

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0135

8.9953

+0.34%

+9.97%

+9.0204

+8.9725

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1366

10.1020

+0.34%

+0.60%

+10.1482

+10.1052

