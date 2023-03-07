FOREX-Dollar gains before Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors waited on testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for any clues on whether a recent string of strong data and still high inflation is altering his outlook for monetary policy.
Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, before highly expected jobs data for February on Friday.
“The market is feeling fearful, or nervous, ahead of Powell that he might signal a higher path for rates,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. “I don’t expect a clear signal from Powell in any direction, the problem is that he is going to be speaking so much that any slip of the tongue might be interpreted by the market as a signal.”
Investors are pricing for the Fed to hike rates higher for longer as employment and other data stays strong while inflation show signs of staying stubbornly high.
Powell may be reluctant to indicate any new hawkish shift in the Fed’s thinking, however, until it is clear that the recent economic trends are likely to last.
“I don’t think the Fed wants to introduce any certainty just yet… I think the message from today will be Powell opening the door to a higher terminal rate without forecasting one,” said Button.
Friday’s employment report will give new clues on whether January’s blockbuster report, when employers added a much higher-than-expected 517,000 jobs, was a one-off or part of a more sustained trend.
"Today's semi-annual testimony will be important in determining whether the U.S. dollar can regain upward momentum in the week ahead,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.
"If (Powell) remains cautious ... that could trigger the dollar index to fall further below the 105.00-level ahead of the release of the NFP report on Friday," Hardman said.
The dollar index =USD against a basket of currencies was last up 0.34% at 104.59. The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.28% to $1.0653.
The Aussie dollar slid after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to the highest in more than a decade, as was expected, but suggested it might be nearly done tightening.
It AUD=D3 was last down 1.14% at $0.6654.
The dollar gained 0.25% to 136.26 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
Investors are awaiting the final policy meeting for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday and Friday, when the central bank is set to stick to its ultra-loose monetary path.
Data on Tuesday showed Japan's real wages fell the most in nearly nine years in January as four-decade-high inflation squeezed the purchasing power of consumers.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:20AM (1420 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.5900
104.2600
+0.34%
1.063%
+104.6600
+104.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0653
$1.0684
-0.28%
-0.57%
+$1.0695
+$1.0648
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.2550
135.9250
+0.25%
+3.93%
+136.2750
+135.5600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
145.14
145.17
-0.02%
+3.45%
+145.4400
+144.6100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9350
0.9308
+0.45%
+1.12%
+0.9353
+0.9288
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1972
$1.2027
-0.44%
-0.99%
+$1.2065
+$1.1966
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3656
1.3612
+0.33%
+0.79%
+1.3657
+1.3600
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6654
$0.6732
-1.14%
-2.37%
+$0.6748
+$0.6652
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9961
0.9942
+0.19%
+0.67%
+0.9962
+0.9926
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8896
0.8880
+0.18%
+0.59%
+0.8899
+0.8858
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6183
$0.6197
-0.19%
-2.59%
+$0.6221
+$0.6182
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5230
10.4290
+0.74%
+7.05%
+10.5250
+10.4060
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2060
11.1294
+0.69%
+6.79%
+11.2139
+11.1067
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5649
10.4478
+0.83%
+1.51%
+10.5722
+10.4202
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2556
11.1629
+0.83%
+0.95%
+11.2580
+11.1400
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore Editing by Nick Zieminski)
