FOREX-Dollar gains before Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors waited on testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for any clues on whether a recent string of strong data and still high inflation is altering his outlook for monetary policy.

Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, before highly expected jobs data for February on Friday.

“The market is feeling fearful, or nervous, ahead of Powell that he might signal a higher path for rates,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. “I don’t expect a clear signal from Powell in any direction, the problem is that he is going to be speaking so much that any slip of the tongue might be interpreted by the market as a signal.”

Investors are pricing for the Fed to hike rates higher for longer as employment and other data stays strong while inflation show signs of staying stubbornly high.

Powell may be reluctant to indicate any new hawkish shift in the Fed’s thinking, however, until it is clear that the recent economic trends are likely to last.

“I don’t think the Fed wants to introduce any certainty just yet… I think the message from today will be Powell opening the door to a higher terminal rate without forecasting one,” said Button.

Friday’s employment report will give new clues on whether January’s blockbuster report, when employers added a much higher-than-expected 517,000 jobs, was a one-off or part of a more sustained trend.

"Today's semi-annual testimony will be important in determining whether the U.S. dollar can regain upward momentum in the week ahead,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

"If (Powell) remains cautious ... that could trigger the dollar index to fall further below the 105.00-level ahead of the release of the NFP report on Friday," Hardman said.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of currencies was last up 0.34% at 104.59. The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.28% to $1.0653.

The Aussie dollar slid after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to the highest in more than a decade, as was expected, but suggested it might be nearly done tightening.

It AUD=D3 was last down 1.14% at $0.6654.

The dollar gained 0.25% to 136.26 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

Investors are awaiting the final policy meeting for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday and Friday, when the central bank is set to stick to its ultra-loose monetary path.

Data on Tuesday showed Japan's real wages fell the most in nearly nine years in January as four-decade-high inflation squeezed the purchasing power of consumers.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:20AM (1420 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.5900

104.2600

+0.34%

1.063%

+104.6600

+104.1100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0653

$1.0684

-0.28%

-0.57%

+$1.0695

+$1.0648

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.2550

135.9250

+0.25%

+3.93%

+136.2750

+135.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.14

145.17

-0.02%

+3.45%

+145.4400

+144.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9350

0.9308

+0.45%

+1.12%

+0.9353

+0.9288

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1972

$1.2027

-0.44%

-0.99%

+$1.2065

+$1.1966

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3656

1.3612

+0.33%

+0.79%

+1.3657

+1.3600

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6654

$0.6732

-1.14%

-2.37%

+$0.6748

+$0.6652

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9961

0.9942

+0.19%

+0.67%

+0.9962

+0.9926

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8896

0.8880

+0.18%

+0.59%

+0.8899

+0.8858

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6183

$0.6197

-0.19%

-2.59%

+$0.6221

+$0.6182

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5230

10.4290

+0.74%

+7.05%

+10.5250

+10.4060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2060

11.1294

+0.69%

+6.79%

+11.2139

+11.1067

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5649

10.4478

+0.83%

+1.51%

+10.5722

+10.4202

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2556

11.1629

+0.83%

+0.95%

+11.2580

+11.1400

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore Editing by Nick Zieminski)

