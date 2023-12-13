FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting statement, rate projections

By Karen Brettell and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up against the euro on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that could offer some insight into when the U.S. central bank will begin lowering interest rates.

The main market focus will be on Fed officials’ updated economic and interest rate projections, with the U.S. central bank expected to leave rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting.

“The question is when the Fed cuts and why,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “The first few Fed cuts I think might just be attributed to trying to preserve the restrictiveness in the face of falling inflation.”

If the Fed holds rates steady as inflation eases the gap between the two rates, known as the real interest rate, this can make monetary conditions more restrictive than policymakers intend.

That said, investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell dims the prospect of a rate cut early in the year. Traders are pricing in a 49% chance of a cut in March and a 79% probability in May, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed will likely try to push the message that “policy is sufficiently restrictive, but no, we probably aren’t going to be able to cut rates in Q1,” Chandler said.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which gauges the performance of the currency against six others, was last up 0.13% on the day at 103.88.

The Fed has insisted that it is data-dependent, but the market "is already acting like rate cuts are baked in", said James Kniveton, senior corporate FX dealer at Convera.

"If the Fed does push back tonight on those rate cut expectations, the dollar index may have an opportunity move back into the October range of 105-107," he said.

The dollar briefly dipped after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November as a decline in the cost of energy products more than offset higher food prices.

It comes after U.S. consumer prices on Tuesday unexpectedly rose in November as a decline in the cost of gasoline was more than offset by increases in rents.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Norges Bank and Swiss National Bank are also due to meet on Thursday. The Norwegian central bank is considered to be the only one that could potentially raise rates. There is also a risk the SNB could dial back its support for the franc in currency markets.

The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.06% to $1.0788. Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.44% to $1.2508 after data showed the British economy contracted in October, raising the risk of a recession and potentially complicating the efforts of the Bank of England (BoE) to stick to its anti-inflation stance against cutting rates when it meets on Thursday.

The dollar dipped 0.07% to 145.35 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

The Bank of Japan meets next week, and the yen has been volatile on speculation that the BOJ is drawing close to ending its negative rate policy. Rising hopes this may occur next Tuesday were dashed after Bloomberg reported this week that BOJ officials see little need to rush to the exit.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained 0.95% to $41,850, having retreated from Friday's 20-month high at $44,729.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1510 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.8800

103.7600

+0.13%

0.377%

+104.0300

+103.6700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0788

$1.0795

-0.06%

+0.68%

+$1.0810

+$1.0774

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

145.3450

145.4650

-0.07%

+10.87%

+145.9900

+145.0500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.80

156.98

-0.11%

+11.76%

+157.4800

+156.6200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8768

0.8753

+0.20%

-5.15%

+0.8770

+0.8750

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2508

$1.2563

-0.44%

+3.43%

+$1.2571

+$1.2506

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3573

1.3590

-0.12%

+0.18%

+1.3608

+1.3552

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6571

$0.6559

+0.17%

-3.62%

+$0.6583

+$0.6542

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9457

0.9448

+0.10%

-4.43%

+0.9460

+0.9437

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8622

0.8592

+0.35%

-2.49%

+0.8624

+0.8586

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6113

$0.6135

-0.38%

-3.76%

+$0.6139

+$0.6085

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9480

10.9620

-0.17%

+11.50%

+11.0080

+10.9330

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8109

11.8297

-0.16%

+12.55%

+11.8693

+11.8049

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4527

10.4305

+0.12%

+0.43%

+10.4642

+10.4075

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2764

11.2627

+0.12%

+1.14%

+11.2862

+11.2440

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.