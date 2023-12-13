FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting statement, rate projections

By Karen Brettell and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up against the euro on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that could offer some insight into when the U.S. central bank will begin lowering interest rates.
The main market focus will be on Fed officials’ updated economic and interest rate projections, with the U.S. central bank expected to leave rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting.
“The question is when the Fed cuts and why,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “The first few Fed cuts I think might just be attributed to trying to preserve the restrictiveness in the face of falling inflation.”
If the Fed holds rates steady as inflation eases the gap between the two rates, known as the real interest rate, this can make monetary conditions more restrictive than policymakers intend.
That said, investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell dims the prospect of a rate cut early in the year. Traders are pricing in a 49% chance of a cut in March and a 79% probability in May, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The Fed will likely try to push the message that “policy is sufficiently restrictive, but no, we probably aren’t going to be able to cut rates in Q1,” Chandler said.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which gauges the performance of the currency against six others, was last up 0.13% on the day at 103.88.
The Fed has insisted that it is data-dependent, but the market "is already acting like rate cuts are baked in", said James Kniveton, senior corporate FX dealer at Convera.
"If the Fed does push back tonight on those rate cut expectations, the dollar index may have an opportunity move back into the October range of 105-107," he said.
The dollar briefly dipped after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November as a decline in the cost of energy products more than offset higher food prices.
It comes after U.S. consumer prices on Tuesday unexpectedly rose in November as a decline in the cost of gasoline was more than offset by increases in rents.
The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Norges Bank and Swiss National Bank are also due to meet on Thursday. The Norwegian central bank is considered to be the only one that could potentially raise rates. There is also a risk the SNB could dial back its support for the franc in currency markets.
The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.06% to $1.0788. Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.44% to $1.2508 after data showed the British economy contracted in October, raising the risk of a recession and potentially complicating the efforts of the Bank of England (BoE) to stick to its anti-inflation stance against cutting rates when it meets on Thursday.
The dollar dipped 0.07% to 145.35 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
The Bank of Japan meets next week, and the yen has been volatile on speculation that the BOJ is drawing close to ending its negative rate policy. Rising hopes this may occur next Tuesday were dashed after Bloomberg reported this week that BOJ officials see little need to rush to the exit.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained 0.95% to $41,850, having retreated from Friday's 20-month high at $44,729.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1510 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.8800
103.7600
+0.13%
0.377%
+104.0300
+103.6700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0788
$1.0795
-0.06%
+0.68%
+$1.0810
+$1.0774
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.3450
145.4650
-0.07%
+10.87%
+145.9900
+145.0500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
156.80
156.98
-0.11%
+11.76%
+157.4800
+156.6200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8768
0.8753
+0.20%
-5.15%
+0.8770
+0.8750
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2508
$1.2563
-0.44%
+3.43%
+$1.2571
+$1.2506
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3573
1.3590
-0.12%
+0.18%
+1.3608
+1.3552
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6571
$0.6559
+0.17%
-3.62%
+$0.6583
+$0.6542
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9457
0.9448
+0.10%
-4.43%
+0.9460
+0.9437
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8622
0.8592
+0.35%
-2.49%
+0.8624
+0.8586
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6113
$0.6135
-0.38%
-3.76%
+$0.6139
+$0.6085
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9480
10.9620
-0.17%
+11.50%
+11.0080
+10.9330
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.8109
11.8297
-0.16%
+12.55%
+11.8693
+11.8049
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4527
10.4305
+0.12%
+0.43%
+10.4642
+10.4075
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2764
11.2627
+0.12%
+1.14%
+11.2862
+11.2440
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Mark Heinrich)
