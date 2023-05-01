FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting, jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to an almost two-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points and after data showed that U.S. manufacturing pulled off a three-year low in April.

Investors will focus on whether the U.S. central bank indicates that it expects to pause rate increases after May, or if it keeps alive the possibility of an additional hike in June or later when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

“Many people say the Fed will signal that it’s going to pause, and I don’t think it can afford to do that,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, adding that “the Fed wants to maintain some optionality and flexibility.”

Inflation is seen as possibly keeping the Fed in a tightening cycle if it remains high, assuming that the labor market and other parts of the economy remain solid.

The greenback rose after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.1 last month from 46.3 in March, which was the lowest reading since May 2020.

"Broadly, the data show that the manufacturing sector is still in a recession, but there are some encouraging signs of stabilization in the details," Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies, said in a note.

Other data on Monday showed that U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in March, boosted by investment in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding remained depressed amid higher mortgage rates.

The dollar had gained on Friday after data showed that core inflation stayed elevated in March. Consumer price inflation data next week will be watched for further signs of inflation remaining high.

Jobs data on Friday is this week’s main economic focus. It is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs in April. USNFAR=ECI

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.41% on the day at 102.13 after reaching 102.19, the highest since April 19. The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.43% to $1.0970. The single currency is holding just below a one-year high of $1.1096 reached last Wednesday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday, with a 50 basis points increase on the table.

The yen continued to weaken against the dollar after the Bank of Japan on Friday kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves.

The dollar was last up 0.84% at 137.46 yen JPY=EBS, the highest since March 8.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also widely expected to extend a rate pause on Tuesday.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.20% to $0.6630. It is up from a seven-week low of $0.6573 on Friday.

Trading volumes were thin on Monday with markets in many countries closed for the May Day holiday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.1300

101.7300

+0.41%

-1.314%

+102.1900

+101.6200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0970

$1.1017

-0.43%

+2.38%

+$1.1043

+$1.0965

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.4600

136.3400

+0.84%

+4.87%

+137.4800

+136.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

150.83

150.08

+0.50%

+7.51%

+150.9500

+150.0400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8960

0.8944

+0.18%

-3.10%

+0.8966

+0.8916

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2487

$1.2569

-0.65%

+3.26%

+$1.2570

+$1.2481

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3543

1.3539

+0.03%

-0.04%

+1.3583

+1.3530

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6630

$0.6617

+0.20%

-2.74%

+$0.6668

+$0.6608

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9829

0.9853

-0.24%

-0.67%

+0.9855

+0.9823

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8783

0.8766

+0.19%

-0.69%

+0.8794

+0.8760

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6164

$0.6189

-0.36%

-2.89%

+$0.6199

+$0.6163

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7380

10.6520

+0.96%

+9.58%

+10.7540

+10.6710

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7822

11.7471

+0.30%

+12.28%

+11.8170

+11.7191

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3335

10.2505

+0.34%

-0.71%

+10.3359

+10.2467

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3362

11.2976

+0.34%

+1.67%

+11.3445

+11.2885

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.