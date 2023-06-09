FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting, inflation data

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced off two-week lows on Friday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week for any new clues on how high the U.S. central bank is likely to hike rates.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting, but is likely to remain hawkish and indicate a probable hike in July as inflation stays above its 2% target.
"They still think they need to do more, and also I would suspect they will continue to discourage expectations of policy easing," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.
The Fed is expected to revise higher its "dot plot" of policymakers' rate expectations and inflation projections, "so in that sense, I think the Fed will remain hawkish," Serebriakov said.
Data due on Tuesday is expected to show headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 4.1% in May, while core prices gained 5.3%. USCPNY=ECI, USCPFY=ECI
The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.30% against the dollar at $1.0749. The greenback gained 0.34% at 139.40 yen JPY=EBS.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.22% to 103.53.
The greenback is largely rangebound as investors wait for clearer signs of whether the economy will remain strong and inflation elevated, or if it is headed towards a contraction.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years last week.
Last Friday, May jobs data showed employers added 339,000 jobs, more than expected, but unemployment rose to a seven-month high of 3.7%.
"This jump put jobless claims close to a two-year high and has been read by markets as a clear sign of coming weakness in the U.S. economy and a more-hesitant-to-hike Fed," CaxtonFX strategist David Stritch said.
The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also due to meet next week. The ECB is expected to raise euro zone rates by 25 bps to 3.50% on Thursday, while the BOJ is likely to leave rates unchanged after its two-day meeting on Friday.
The Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia jolted markets earlier this week by raising interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation.
The Norwegian krone gained sharply after data showed Norway's core inflation rate jumped to a record high in May. Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 6.7% year on year, up from 6.3% in April and exceeding the 6.2% average forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
The greenback fell 1.34% to 10.76 krone NOK=D3, the lowest since May 17.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.5300
103.3200
+0.22%
0.039%
+103.5800
+103.3100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0749
$1.0782
-0.30%
+0.33%
+$1.0786
+$1.0744
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.3950
138.9300
+0.34%
+6.32%
+139.7200
+138.7650
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.83
149.78
+0.03%
+6.79%
+150.4300
+149.6500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9031
0.8992
+0.44%
-2.33%
+0.9032
+0.8985
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2576
$1.2558
+0.13%
+3.97%
+$1.2590
+$1.2536
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3351
1.3359
-0.06%
-1.47%
+1.3371
+1.3313
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6740
$0.6716
+0.34%
-1.14%
+$0.6751
+$0.6694
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9708
0.9692
+0.17%
-1.89%
+0.9718
+0.9685
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8546
0.8584
-0.44%
-3.37%
+0.8590
+0.8542
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6125
$0.6096
+0.48%
-3.54%
+$0.6139
+$0.6087
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.7600
10.9020
-1.34%
+9.60%
+10.9110
+10.7460
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5688
11.7314
-1.39%
+10.25%
+11.7690
+11.5470
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8234
10.7937
-0.11%
+3.99%
+10.8593
+10.7828
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6305
11.6428
-0.11%
+4.31%
+11.6877
+11.6232
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Jan Harvey and Richard Chang)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.