FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting, inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced off two-week lows on Friday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week for any new clues on how high the U.S. central bank is likely to hike rates.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting, but is likely to remain hawkish and indicate a probable hike in July as inflation stays above its 2% target.

"They still think they need to do more, and also I would suspect they will continue to discourage expectations of policy easing," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

The Fed is expected to revise higher its "dot plot" of policymakers' rate expectations and inflation projections, "so in that sense, I think the Fed will remain hawkish," Serebriakov said.

Data due on Tuesday is expected to show headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 4.1% in May, while core prices gained 5.3%. USCPNY=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.30% against the dollar at $1.0749. The greenback gained 0.34% at 139.40 yen JPY=EBS.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.22% to 103.53.

The greenback is largely rangebound as investors wait for clearer signs of whether the economy will remain strong and inflation elevated, or if it is headed towards a contraction.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years last week.

Last Friday, May jobs data showed employers added 339,000 jobs, more than expected, but unemployment rose to a seven-month high of 3.7%.

"This jump put jobless claims close to a two-year high and has been read by markets as a clear sign of coming weakness in the U.S. economy and a more-hesitant-to-hike Fed," CaxtonFX strategist David Stritch said.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also due to meet next week. The ECB is expected to raise euro zone rates by 25 bps to 3.50% on Thursday, while the BOJ is likely to leave rates unchanged after its two-day meeting on Friday.

The Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia jolted markets earlier this week by raising interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation.

The Norwegian krone gained sharply after data showed Norway's core inflation rate jumped to a record high in May. Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 6.7% year on year, up from 6.3% in April and exceeding the 6.2% average forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

The greenback fell 1.34% to 10.76 krone NOK=D3, the lowest since May 17.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.5300

103.3200

+0.22%

0.039%

+103.5800

+103.3100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0749

$1.0782

-0.30%

+0.33%

+$1.0786

+$1.0744

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.3950

138.9300

+0.34%

+6.32%

+139.7200

+138.7650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.83

149.78

+0.03%

+6.79%

+150.4300

+149.6500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9031

0.8992

+0.44%

-2.33%

+0.9032

+0.8985

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2576

$1.2558

+0.13%

+3.97%

+$1.2590

+$1.2536

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3351

1.3359

-0.06%

-1.47%

+1.3371

+1.3313

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6740

$0.6716

+0.34%

-1.14%

+$0.6751

+$0.6694

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9708

0.9692

+0.17%

-1.89%

+0.9718

+0.9685

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8546

0.8584

-0.44%

-3.37%

+0.8590

+0.8542

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6125

$0.6096

+0.48%

-3.54%

+$0.6139

+$0.6087

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7600

10.9020

-1.34%

+9.60%

+10.9110

+10.7460

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5688

11.7314

-1.39%

+10.25%

+11.7690

+11.5470

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8234

10.7937

-0.11%

+3.99%

+10.8593

+10.7828

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6305

11.6428

-0.11%

+4.31%

+11.6877

+11.6232

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Jan Harvey and Richard Chang)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.