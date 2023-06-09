FOREX-Dollar gains before Fed meeting, inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced off two-week lows on Friday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week for any new clues on how high the U.S. central bank is likely to hike rates.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at the conclusion of its June 13-14 meeting, but is likely to also maintain a hawkish tone and indicate that a hike is likely in July as inflation remains above its 2% target.

"They still think they need to do more, and also I would suspect they will continue to discourage expectations of policy easing," Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York, said.

The Fed is expected to revise higher its "dot plot" of policymaker's rate expectations and their inflation projections, "so in that sense, I think the Fed will remain hawkish", Serebriakov said.

Inflation data on Tuesday is expected to show headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 4.1% in May, while core prices gained 5.2%. USCPNY=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.08% against the dollar at $1.0774. The greenback gained 0.32% to 139.37 yen JPY=EBS.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, edged up 0.07% to 103.37.

The greenback is largely range bound as investors wait on clearer signs of whether the economy will remain strong and inflation elevated, or if it is headed towards a contraction.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest level in more than 1-1/2 years last week.

That came after jobs data for May last Friday showed employers added 339,000 jobs during the month, more than expected, but that the unemployment rate rose to a seven-month high of 3.7%.

"This jump put jobless claims close to a two-year high and has been read by markets as a clear sign of coming weakness in the U.S. economy and a more-hesitant-to-hike Fed," CaxtonFX strategist David Stritch said.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also due to meet next week. The ECB is expected to raise euro zone rates by 25 bps to 3.50% on Thursday, while the BOJ is likely to leave rates unchanged after its two-day meeting on Friday.

The Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia jolted markets earlier this week by raising interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3700

103.3200

+0.07%

-0.116%

+103.5600

+103.3100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0774

$1.0782

-0.08%

+0.54%

+$1.0786

+$1.0757

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.3650

138.9300

+0.32%

+6.31%

+139.7200

+138.7650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

150.14

149.78

+0.24%

+7.02%

+150.4300

+149.6500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9014

0.8992

+0.26%

-2.50%

+0.9024

+0.8985

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2585

$1.2558

+0.22%

+4.06%

+$1.2586

+$1.2536

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3333

1.3359

-0.18%

-1.58%

+1.3371

+1.3317

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6738

$0.6716

+0.29%

-1.19%

+$0.6740

+$0.6694

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9710

0.9692

+0.19%

-1.87%

+0.9718

+0.9685

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8559

0.8584

-0.29%

-3.21%

+0.8590

+0.8561

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6135

$0.6096

+0.66%

-3.36%

+$0.6139

+$0.6087

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7790

10.9020

-1.02%

+9.96%

+10.9110

+10.7590

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6148

11.7314

-0.99%

+10.68%

+11.7690

+11.5938

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8226

10.7937

+0.12%

+3.99%

+10.8593

+10.7828

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6562

11.6428

+0.12%

+4.54%

+11.6877

+11.6232

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.