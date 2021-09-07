FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week.
The greenback plunged to its lowest levels since early August on Friday after a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report prompted analysts to raise bets that the Federal Reserve will not unwind its stimulus plans in the coming months.
But the dollar has gained against rivals in the past two sessions. The greenback =USD rose 0.21% on Tuesday to 92.39, after touching its lowest since Aug. 4 on Friday.
“It does appear that after the selloff the dollar has maybe established a short-term base at least,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
“The Federal Reserve we think is still likely to move towards tapering by the end of this year, the U.S. economy is likely to perform relatively strongly, so our view is minor dollar dips, minor dollar weakness is probably a buying opportunity,” he said.
Data on Friday showed that speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar grew in the latest week, with the value of the net long dollar position at $10.98 billion for the week ended Aug. 31, the largest long position since March 2020.
The dollar also benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields before the U.S. government is due to sell $120 billion in new supply this week, including $58 billion in three-year notes, $38 billion in 10-year notes and $24 billion in 30-year bonds. US/
The yield increase "has helped the dollar index to recoup its post-NFP (non-farm payrolls) losses and then some," Brown Brothers Harriman strategists said in a daily note.
U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR which were around 1.299% before Friday's data release, stand now at 1.378%, the highest since Aug. 12.
The euro was last at $1.1856 EUR=EBS, below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909.
The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus at its meeting on Thursday, with analysts expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 weakened after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with plans to taper its bond buying but said it would extend the timeline as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns.
The pound GBP=D3 also dropped after the British government set out a plan to raise taxes. GBP/
Cryptocurrencies weakened on Tuesday with bitcoin BTC=BTSP and ether ETH=BTSP down 4% and 5% respectively.
Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1352 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.3770
92.1920
+0.21%
2.663%
+92.4770
+92.1040
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1856
$1.1872
-0.14%
-2.97%
+$1.1886
+$1.1844
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
110.1000
109.8450
+0.23%
+6.59%
+110.1700
+109.6900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.53
130.35
+0.14%
+2.84%
+130.5900
+130.3000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9161
0.9151
+0.12%
+3.56%
+0.9166
+0.9133
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3795
$1.3840
-0.33%
+0.97%
+$1.3856
+$1.3768
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2590
1.2534
+0.45%
-1.12%
+1.2602
+1.2522
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7392
$0.7440
-0.67%
-3.93%
+$0.7468
+$0.7389
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0861
1.0860
+0.01%
+0.50%
+1.0867
+1.0845
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8594
0.8577
+0.20%
-3.86%
+0.8613
+0.8576
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7110
$0.7134
-0.34%
-0.99%
+$0.7153
+$0.7108
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6600
8.6775
-0.28%
+0.77%
+8.6830
+8.6495
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2673
10.2625
+0.05%
-1.91%
+10.2997
+10.2588
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5647
8.5649
-0.09%
+4.49%
+8.5711
+8.5428
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1539
10.1626
-0.09%
+0.77%
+10.1695
+10.1450
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, editing by Mark Heinrich)
