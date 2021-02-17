FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. economic picture brightens, bitcoin touches new record
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday as upbeat economic data and signs of strengthening inflation helped the greenback gain ground against a basket of world currencies.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP touched a record high of $52,338.85, a day after clearing the $50,000 hurdle for the first time, prompting some analysts to warn that current levels might be unsustainable amid the cryptocurrency's heightened volatility.
U.S. retail sales, industrial output and producer prices data provided robust surprises to the upside, signaling the economic recovery from the pandemic recession is gaining momentum as vaccine deployment progresses.
"Today's retail sales data was not just stronger than expected, it blew the estimates away. Same with industrial output," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes from its Jan. 26-27 monetary policy meeting, in which participants expressed the need to "stay vigilant" amid recent signs of economic rebound, discussed expected near term inflation, and affirmed its commitment to keeping accommodative policy in place to support the ailing jobs market.
Still, the minutes held few surprises.
"Generally speaking (the Fed minutes) did not include much new information," Chandler said. "What the market is looking forward to is (Fed Chairman) Powell's testimony next week."
Despite optimistic economic reports, U.S. bond yields reversed their recent advance on waning selling pressure. The 10-year yield had last pared back to 1.2939% after rising as high as 1.333% US10YT=RR earlier in the day.
The dollar index, a measure of the currency's strength against six other major currencies, continued to recover from Friday's three-week low, and was last 0.25% higher at 90.933. =USD
"This price action really began yesterday, and today we're seeing follow-through," Chandler added. "There's still a lot of people who are still bearish on the dollar but this upside direction has a bit more movement."
The yen, which is sensitive to U.S. yields, jumped to as high as 106.21 per dollar in Asian trade, its highest since September, before retreating to 105.88 JPY=.
The euro slipped 0.6% to $1.20 EUR=.
The positive mood on the economic outlook is underpinning risk-sensitive currencies.
The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.39 GBP=D4, having reached its highest level since April 2018 on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar fell 0.05% to $0.78 AUD=D4.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:56PM (1956 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.9240
90.7090
+0.25%
1.048%
+91.0570
+90.6170
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2039
$1.2104
-0.53%
-1.46%
+$1.2105
+$1.2024
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.8800
106.0150
-0.10%
+2.54%
+106.2150
+105.7800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.47
128.35
-0.69%
+0.43%
+128.4500
+127.3200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8989
0.8928
+0.68%
+1.61%
+0.8991
+0.8927
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3861
$1.3902
-0.29%
+1.46%
+$1.3907
+$1.3830
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2698
1.2691
+0.07%
-0.27%
+1.2746
+1.2688
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7750
$0.7754
-0.05%
+0.75%
+$0.7771
+$0.7725
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0821
1.0804
+0.16%
+0.13%
+1.0822
+1.0795
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8685
0.8706
-0.24%
-2.82%
+0.8720
+0.8681
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7185
$0.7208
-0.35%
+0.03%
+$0.7213
+$0.7159
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5020
8.4470
+0.75%
-0.90%
+8.5440
+8.4470
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2373
10.1969
+0.40%
-2.19%
+10.2770
+10.1938
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3273
8.2912
-0.07%
+1.60%
+8.3499
+8.2833
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0263
10.0330
-0.07%
-0.50%
+10.0555
+10.0230
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.