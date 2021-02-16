FOREX-Dollar gains as Treasury yields rise; bitcoin breaches $50,000

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rebounded from three-week lows on Tuesday as Treasury yields hit pre-pandemic highs and bullish economic sentiment boosted investor risk appetite.

Bitcoin also surpassed $50,000 to a hit record high as it continued to gain credibility among companies and investors.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched their highest level since February 2020, adding upward pressure to the greenback as economic optimism fueled the reflation trade.

That optimism was echoed by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who said in an interview on CNBC that U.S. financial conditions were "generally good," and that inflation was likely to heat up this year.

The New York Fed's upbeat Empire State manufacturing report offered a rosier economic picture than suggested by data released last week.

"High yields are providing the dollar with a little bit of support," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "But a lot of folks believe rising yields are going to be accompanied with higher inflation."

"I'm not sure today's action is telling us a lot about the overall trend," Osborne added. "I think the dollar is likely to trade more softly going forward."

Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar gained 0.21% to 90.508, after earlier falling to 90.117, its lowest level since Jan. 26.

Bitcoin breached $50,000 to touch an all-time high of $50,602, but had last pulled back to $48,675.18. The world's largest cryptocurrency has risen around 68% so far this year, boosted by Tesla Inc's TSLA.O announcement that it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.

Despite bitcoin's rally, Osborne was skeptical.

"As larger corporations take an interest it does give it more legitimacy, but it still seems like a speculative, retail trade at this point," he said.

The euro EUR=EBS reversed its gains against the strengthening dollar and was last down 0.10%. Rising oil prices briefly lifted the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 and Norwegian crown NOK=D3. O/R

The dollar also gained on the safe-haven Japanese yen JPY=EBS, which fell through its 200-day moving average against the dollar and struck multiyear lows against the euro, Aussie and Swiss franc.

Sterling GBP=D3 pared its gains against the dollar, and was last essentially flat against the greenback after touching its highest level since April 2018 due to Britain's vaccine rollout progress. GBP/

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 briefly hit a one-month high of $0.7805 and the kiwi NZD=D3 touched a five-week peak of $0.7268, before retreating. AUD/

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:56PM (1956 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.5080

90.3340

+0.21%

0.586%

+90.6410

+90.1170

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2113

$1.2125

-0.10%

-0.86%

+$1.2170

+$1.2095

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.8800

105.3000

+0.58%

+2.54%

+105.9600

+105.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.25

127.78

+0.37%

+1.05%

+128.3300

+127.7500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8920

0.8901

+0.21%

+0.83%

+0.8930

+0.8872

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3909

$1.3908

+0.01%

+1.82%

+$1.3951

+$1.3870

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2681

1.2644

+0.32%

-0.39%

+1.2702

+1.2610

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7762

$0.7780

-0.21%

+0.92%

+$0.7805

+$0.7745

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0804

1.0795

+0.08%

-0.03%

+1.0807

+1.0788

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8706

0.8724

-0.21%

-2.58%

+0.8739

+0.8698

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7212

$0.7228

-0.19%

+0.46%

+$0.7267

+$0.7198

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4270

8.3770

+0.57%

-1.89%

+8.4490

+8.3600

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2080

10.1740

+0.33%

-2.47%

+10.2315

+10.1527

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2880

8.2647

-0.03%

+1.12%

+8.3021

+8.2548

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0406

10.0435

-0.03%

-0.36%

+10.0570

+10.0320

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Monthly FX performance Feb 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/2OIibxj

