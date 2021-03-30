FOREX-Dollar gains as investors bet on strong U.S. recovery

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced against major currencies on Tuesday, climbing to a one-year high versus the yen, as increasing U.S. vaccinations and a major stimulus package backed expectations of a strong recovery from the pandemic, lifting Treasury yields.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs on Tuesday at 1.776%, and were last slightly up on the day at 1.727%.

Treasury yields hit new highs a day before President Joe Biden is set to outline how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan.

The dollar index rose above the 93 mark and was last up 0.4%at 93.294. It hit a high of 93.357 =USD, its highest level in four months.

"U.S. economic optimism has been the biggest driver this whole time with the move from 89 in the dollar index to 93," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"There is a bit of momentum behind the move. We have broken some key technical levels in some of the key currencies, including the dollar index," he added.

The dollar index has risen in five of the last six sessions.

Tuesday's U.S. data further supported the upbeat outlook on the world's largest economy. Reports showed that U.S. consumer confidence climbed in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while housing prices soared year-on-year in January.

The safe-haven dollar also found some support as investors digested the fallout from the collapse of highly leveraged investment fund Archegos Capital.

The greenback also rose above 110 yen, a level not seen since March last year, and was last up 0.5% on the day at 110.35 yen JPY=EBS. The greenback was on track for its best month since late 2016.

Analysts said the yen was also vulnerable to higher inflation expectations in the United States than in Japan and a rise in long-term U.S. yields. The dollar/yen pair typically has a positive correlation with long-term U.S. yields.

The euro, meanwhile, weakened to $1.1711, its lowest level since early November. It was last down 0.4% to $1.1715 EUR=EBS.

Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy. A widening spread between U.S. and German bond yields is adding pressure on the euro.

The spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields has widened the most since January of last year.

Investors will watch closely the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with Federal Reserve policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates.

"In a week when the market is feeling so optimistic about the forthcoming payrolls release, it seems very likely that the greenback will find strong support," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

However, "the market is in danger of pricing in too much inflation risk," meaning "we see scope for the U.S. dollar to soften in the months ahead," the report said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:03 PM (1903 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

93.2750

92.9030

+0.41%

3.661%

+93.3570

+92.8820

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1719

$1.1767

-0.40%

-4.08%

+$1.1778

+$1.1711

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

110.3400

109.8350

+0.46%

+6.79%

+110.4200

+109.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.30

129.20

+0.08%

+1.88%

+129.5400

+129.1800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9420

0.9394

+0.29%

+6.48%

+0.9439

+0.9389

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3725

$1.3760

-0.25%

+0.46%

+$1.3783

+$1.3707

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2632

1.2590

+0.35%

-0.79%

+1.2647

+1.2581

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7589

$0.7632

-0.52%

-1.31%

+$0.7664

+$0.7585

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1039

1.1051

-0.11%

+2.15%

+1.1069

+1.1035

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8538

0.8542

-0.05%

-4.46%

+0.8556

+0.8524

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6977

$0.7001

-0.31%

-2.81%

+$0.7033

+$0.6974

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5390

8.5485

-0.02%

-0.47%

+8.5890

+8.5460

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0085

10.0426

-0.34%

-4.38%

+10.0795

+10.0110

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7311

8.6906

+0.02%

+6.52%

+8.7638

+8.6832

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2346

10.2328

+0.02%

+1.57%

+10.2695

+10.2194

