FOREX-Dollar gains as Friday's losses seen overdone; Fed comments lend support

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, with Friday's losses following a mixed U.S. jobs report seen by some investors as excessive given the economy remains resilient and the labor market is still tight.

Federal Reserve official comments supporting additional interest rate hikes also underpinned the dollar.

The euro declined 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0995 EUR=EBS. It weakened after data on Monday showed German industrial production dropped more strongly than forecast in June, underlining the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector amid a downturn in Europe's largest economy.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2% to 142.06 yen, while advancing 0.2% as well versus the Swiss franc to 0.8748 francs CHF=EBS.

The dollar index was last little changed at 102.08 =USD. It fell to a one-week low last Friday in the wake of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report that came out weaker than expected.

"We're...looking at a correction (in the dollar) from the market's rather outsized reaction to Friday's non-farm payroll numbers," said Helen Given, FX trader, at Monex USA in Washington.

"While U.S. employment data did come in below expectation, it wasn't enough of a downside hit to justify Friday's U.S. dollar losses and the overall economic picture remains strong."

The broad strength of the U.S. economy was further underscored by Fed Governor Michele Bowman on Monday who said additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed in order to lower inflation to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Bowman, in remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, said she backed the latest rate increase last month because inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace."

The Fed late last month raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Investors by and large believe that is likely the last increase of a campaign the Fed kicked off in March 2022.

Investors are starting to focus on inflation data from the United States and China due out this week.

U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday, where expectations are for core inflation of 4.7% on an annual basis in July.

Also expected this week is China's July inflation print on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation in the world's second-largest economy.

The Chinese yuan hovered near a two-week low, with its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 last 0.1% lower at 7.196 per dollar.

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.277. Last Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 15-year peak of 5.25%. It was the BoE's 14th back-to-back increase, but a step down in the pace of monetary tightening after rising by 50 bps in its previous meeting.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:05AM (1405 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.1300

102.0600

+0.09%

-1.314%

+102.3800

+101.9600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0992

$1.1012

-0.19%

+2.58%

+$1.1026

+$1.0966

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.1400

141.7600

+0.28%

+8.42%

+142.4400

+141.5200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.22

156.05

+0.11%

+11.36%

+156.4300

+155.8200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8754

0.8729

+0.26%

-5.35%

+0.8773

+0.8735

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2758

$1.2752

+0.05%

+5.49%

+$1.2786

+$1.2714

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3380

1.3383

-0.01%

-1.24%

+1.3399

+1.3340

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6559

$0.6571

-0.17%

-3.77%

+$0.6593

+$0.6555

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9620

0.9608

+0.12%

-2.78%

+0.9627

+0.9604

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8614

0.8633

-0.20%

-2.60%

+0.8640

+0.8607

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6092

$0.6098

-0.13%

-4.09%

+$0.6117

+$0.6087

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1550

10.1150

+0.30%

+3.37%

+10.2000

+10.1190

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1673

11.1511

+0.15%

+6.42%

+11.1927

+11.1239

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6137

10.5766

+0.15%

+1.98%

+10.6537

+10.5735

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6669

11.6490

+0.15%

+4.64%

+11.6904

+11.6332

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)

