FOREX-Dollar gains as bets on big fiscal spending unwound

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Democrats looked unlikely to take control of the U.S. Senate as a result of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, leading investors to unwind bets that a large fiscal package is likely.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday each faced narrow paths to potential victory in a close-fought presidential election that will be determined by a razor-thin margin.

A so-called “blue wave” of votes for Democrats did not emerge as many had expected, making it likely that Republicans will maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and oppose any massive increase in stimulus spending.

“What’s tough is you can’t even say for sure what the results are going to be, but a split Congress is likely,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

“You’re probably going to see that the dollar decline will still take place, it just won’t be as accelerated as with what would have happened with a blue wave,” Moya said.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.31% to 93.42, after reaching a one-month high of 94.31 in overnight trading.

The euro EUR= gained 0.08% to $1.1720, after earlier dropping to $1.1602, its lowest since July 24.

The greenback was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 104.46 yen.

Despite uncertainty over the U.S. election result, risk appetite remained solid with stocks rising, which likely limited the strength of Wednesday’s dollar rally.

"We have not so far seen big risk-off moves so I would think that probably that’s the template for how things will evolve here," said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS.

"So even if we’re getting more indications that it’s going to be drawn out, the experience so far is not suggesting that we’re going to see huge FX volatility and huge dollar strength," he added.

Overnight volatility gauges for euro-dollar and dollar-yen fell, after hitting their highest levels since March earlier this week EURONO=, JPYONO=.

The prospect of legal challenges over the election result may still dampen risk taking in the coming days or weeks, which would likely lift the greenback.

"The contested election outcome and this going to the courts, that is what I think everyone does not want," said Moya. "If you don’t have that certainty then you’re going to eventually see that risk aversion will persist like we saw in 2000.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:05PM (1705 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1720

$1.1711

+0.08%

+4.55%

+1.1768

+1.1605

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

104.4600

104.4600

+0.00%

-4.04%

+105.3400

+104.1600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.45

122.46

-0.01%

+0.41%

+123.0700

+121.9800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9111

0.9117

-0.07%

-5.86%

+0.9198

+0.9093

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3001

1.3058

-0.44%

-1.95%

+1.3139

+1.2916

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3119

1.3130

-0.08%

+1.02%

+1.3299

+1.3095

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7183

0.7160

+0.32%

+2.29%

+0.7221

+0.7050

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0684

1.0687

-0.03%

-1.55%

+1.0714

+1.0662

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9011

0.8970

+0.46%

+6.59%

+0.9032

+0.8947

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6691

0.6698

-0.10%

-0.67%

+0.6742

+0.6617

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.3025

9.3625

-0.64%

+5.91%

+9.5928

+9.2903

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9035

10.9950

-0.83%

+10.83%

+11.1420

+10.8946

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7850

8.8210

-0.49%

-6.02%

+8.9466

+8.7707

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2968

10.3472

-0.49%

-1.65%

+10.3885

+10.2879

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

