FOREX-Dollar gains amid caution over virus, data fails to inspire yuan

By Tom Westbrook and Stanley White

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was supported on Monday amid renewed worries about coronavirus restrictions in Asia, but investors are heavily positioned for it to fall while the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates low.

Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.3% against the Australian dollar and 0.4% versus the New Zealand dollar. AUD/

The greenback was little changed against the euro EUR=EBS and the yen JPY=EBS, but it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2135 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index =USD is likewise, at 90.367, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.32 yen and traded at $0.7759 per Aussie AUD= and $0.7223 per kiwi NZD=.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking.

"We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost."

Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. 0#NETUSDFX=

Sterling GBP=D3 was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4088, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. GBP/

Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks.

Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise, which weighed on the Singapore dollar SGD=, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP fell to a three-week low on Monday.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed at 6.4361 per dollar after a mixed round of economic data showed China's industrial output had slowed and retail sales missed forecasts last month.

Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP last traded 4.85% weaker at $44,191 and ether ETH=BTSP was 4.96% lower at $3,362.

=======================================================

Currency bid prices at 0304 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2135

$1.2147

-0.09%

-0.68%

+1.2151

+1.2130

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.3250

109.3350

+0.03%

+5.88%

+109.4950

+109.3600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

132.66

132.78

-0.09%

+4.52%

+132.9400

+132.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9024

0.9012

+0.18%

+2.05%

+0.9028

+0.9015

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.4088

1.4098

-0.09%

+3.10%

+1.4104

+1.4081

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2123

1.2104

+0.17%

-4.78%

+1.2136

+1.2106

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7759

0.7781

-0.28%

+0.86%

+0.7787

+0.7751

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7223

0.7250

-0.37%

+0.59%

+0.7249

+0.7221

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Stanley White. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.