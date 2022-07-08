FOREX-Dollar gains after U.S. payrolls beat forecast

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected in June, cementing expectations of another 75 basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this month.

Earlier in the session, the greenback hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies, led by gains against the euro amid signs the euro zone economy will tip into recession. The dollar has hit consecutive 20-year peaks this week, gaining in five of the last six weeks.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.3% at 107.30.

Friday's data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

Fed funds futures priced in a more than 90% chance of a 75-bps rate hike this month, with about 187 bps of cumulative tightening by the end of the year. That was up from 181 bps late Thursday.

"Certainly it solidifies the view that there's going to be a 75-basis-point increase in the next two weeks when they meet, but beyond that, it probably doesn't have much implications because we're going have more data points before that," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Milwaukee.

"We are still in the case where bad news is good news and good news is bad news. So that's going to be the case until there's some perception and sentiment that the Federal Reserve Bank has accomplished or is accomplishing their goal of moderating the growth of the economy and breaking the back of the inflation cycle that started last year."

Focus was also on the euro, which was down around 3% against the dollar this week as investors worry about the economic impact of an energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia. The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.0141 EUR=EBS.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2% to 136.32 yen JPY=EBS.

Safe-haven demand briefly lifted the yen on Friday after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died later on Friday..

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:50AM (1350 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

107.3000

106.9900

+0.29%

12.165%

+107.7900

+106.8000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0141

$1.0161

-0.18%

-10.78%

+$1.0191

+$1.0072

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.4000

136.0000

+0.31%

+18.50%

+136.5600

+135.3300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

138.34

138.14

+0.14%

+6.15%

+138.6900

+136.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9788

0.9741

+0.50%

+7.32%

+0.9797

+0.9726

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1979

$1.2027

-0.39%

-11.42%

+$1.2055

+$1.1920

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2982

1.2967

+0.12%

+2.68%

+1.3035

+1.2954

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6830

$0.6840

-0.14%

-6.03%

+$0.6861

+$0.6792

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9927

0.9895

+0.32%

-4.26%

+0.9940

+0.9867

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8464

0.8449

+0.18%

+0.76%

+0.8475

+0.8442

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6163

$0.6176

-0.22%

-9.97%

+$0.6193

+$0.6133

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1320

10.0830

+0.65%

+15.21%

+10.1805

+10.0935

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2857

10.2437

+0.41%

+2.72%

+10.3437

+10.2305

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5275

10.5191

-0.21%

+16.74%

+10.6219

+10.4854

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6777

10.7005

-0.21%

+4.34%

+10.7152

+10.6604

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengalaru, Joice Alves and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.