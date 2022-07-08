FOREX-Dollar gains after U.S. payrolls beat forecast

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected in June, cementing expectations of another 75 basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this month.
Earlier in the session, the greenback hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies, led by gains against the euro amid signs the euro zone economy will tip into recession. The dollar has hit consecutive 20-year peaks this week, gaining in five of the last six weeks.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.3% at 107.30.
Friday's data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.
Fed funds futures priced in a more than 90% chance of a 75-bps rate hike this month, with about 187 bps of cumulative tightening by the end of the year. That was up from 181 bps late Thursday.
"Certainly it solidifies the view that there's going to be a 75-basis-point increase in the next two weeks when they meet, but beyond that, it probably doesn't have much implications because we're going have more data points before that," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Milwaukee.
"We are still in the case where bad news is good news and good news is bad news. So that's going to be the case until there's some perception and sentiment that the Federal Reserve Bank has accomplished or is accomplishing their goal of moderating the growth of the economy and breaking the back of the inflation cycle that started last year."
Focus was also on the euro, which was down around 3% against the dollar this week as investors worry about the economic impact of an energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia. The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.0141 EUR=EBS.
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2% to 136.32 yen JPY=EBS.
Safe-haven demand briefly lifted the yen on Friday after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died later on Friday..
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:50AM (1350 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
107.3000
106.9900
+0.29%
12.165%
+107.7900
+106.8000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0141
$1.0161
-0.18%
-10.78%
+$1.0191
+$1.0072
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.4000
136.0000
+0.31%
+18.50%
+136.5600
+135.3300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
138.34
138.14
+0.14%
+6.15%
+138.6900
+136.8700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9788
0.9741
+0.50%
+7.32%
+0.9797
+0.9726
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1979
$1.2027
-0.39%
-11.42%
+$1.2055
+$1.1920
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2982
1.2967
+0.12%
+2.68%
+1.3035
+1.2954
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6830
$0.6840
-0.14%
-6.03%
+$0.6861
+$0.6792
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9927
0.9895
+0.32%
-4.26%
+0.9940
+0.9867
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8464
0.8449
+0.18%
+0.76%
+0.8475
+0.8442
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6163
$0.6176
-0.22%
-9.97%
+$0.6193
+$0.6133
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1320
10.0830
+0.65%
+15.21%
+10.1805
+10.0935
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2857
10.2437
+0.41%
+2.72%
+10.3437
+10.2305
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5275
10.5191
-0.21%
+16.74%
+10.6219
+10.4854
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6777
10.7005
-0.21%
+4.34%
+10.7152
+10.6604
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengalaru, Joice Alves and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
