FOREX-Dollar gains after U.S. hot CPI print

Adds details

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose after a reading of U.S. consumer prices on Thursday came in higher than expected, pushing the greenback up as the data suggested the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive in fighting rising inflation.

The dollar index =USD, a gauge of the U.S. currency's value against six major currencies, rose 0.23%.

Against the euro EUR=, the European common currency fell 0.18% to $1.1401.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% for January, one-tenth of a percentage point higher than expected, while year-over-year CPI rose 7.5%, or two-tenths more than economists polled by Reuters had expected.

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Sweden crownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HHG2Us

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.