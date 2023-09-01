FOREX-Dollar gains after mixed jobs report

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the August jobs report showed a still strong labor market, despite some signs of deterioration.

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. But data for July was revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.

“Today's jobs report provides investors the best of both worlds. It's the labor market softening just enough to keep the Fed at bay while it's strong enough to prevent an economic recession," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.58% at 104.23. It is up 0.08% on the week, overcoming price drops earlier in the week caused by softening economic data.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.59% to $1.0779, down 0.13% on the week against the U.S. currency.

The greenback rose 0.42% to 146.145 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after earlier falling to 144.44, the lowest since Aug. 11. It is down 0.12% on the week after dropping from a 10-month high of 147.375 on Tuesday.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting and see only a 36% chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Friday that the U.S. labor market remains strong despite signs of it coming into better balance, while noting future interest rate decisions will be made based on incoming data.

Some special circumstances impacted Friday's jobs report. A strike by Hollywood actors resulted in a decrease of 17,000 jobs in the motion picture and sound recording industries last month. The bankruptcy of trucking firm Yellow in early August led to 37,000 job losses in the truck transportation industry.

Without these one-time drags, payrolls would have increased by about 241,000 in August.

Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies, noted that it was "overall, a strong month ex-Yellow," but added that its "hard to get excited given the downward revisions".

Other data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing contracted for a 10th straight month in August, but the pace of decline continued to slow, suggesting that the sector could be stabilizing at lower levels.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank policymaker Boris Vujcic said on Friday that weaker economic growth could bring euro zone inflation down faster, but a resilient labor market continues to produce quick wage growth, creating upside risk for prices.

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau also said that the ECB has a range of options at its next interest rate meeting, although interest rates are near their high point and there are signs underlying inflation has peaked.

Money markets are pricing in a 79% likelihood that the ECB will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.2300

103.6300

+0.58%

0.715%

+104.2700

+103.2600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0779

$1.0843

-0.59%

+0.59%

+$1.0882

+$1.0775

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

146.1450

145.5450

+0.42%

+11.48%

+146.2850

+144.4400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.53

157.80

-0.17%

+12.28%

+157.9600

+157.0600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8853

0.8834

+0.23%

-4.25%

+0.8863

+0.8796

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2593

$1.2672

-0.63%

+4.12%

+$1.2712

+$1.2578

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3600

1.3509

+0.68%

+0.38%

+1.3613

+1.3490

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6451

$0.6485

-0.53%

-5.37%

+$0.6521

+$0.6439

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9540

0.9576

-0.38%

-3.56%

+0.9582

+0.9542

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8557

0.8554

+0.04%

-3.25%

+0.8573

+0.8549

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5943

$0.5966

-0.39%

-6.40%

+$0.6015

+$0.5935

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6680

10.6260

+0.46%

+8.77%

+10.6860

+10.5460

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5022

11.5270

-0.22%

+9.61%

+11.5518

+11.4520

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0422

10.9484

+0.22%

+6.10%

+11.0572

+10.8956

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.9027

11.8764

+0.22%

+6.75%

+11.9261

+11.8566

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

