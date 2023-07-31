FOREX-Dollar gains after Fed loan survey, yen slips

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Monday after a survey from the Federal Reserve showed U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand during the second quarter, a sign rising interest rates are having an impact on the economy.

The Fed's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, or SLOOS, which is directed both at businesses and consumers, also showed that banks expect to further tighten standards over the rest of 2023.

"Of course, in a higher interest rate environment you'd expect to see a tightening of lending standards and also a softening of demand," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The dollar index =USD, a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.28% after trading little changed earlier in the session.

The U.S. unemployment report for June on Friday will likely be strong while next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI), also for June, may show the pace of inflation increasing for the first time from a year ago, Chandler said.

"Some people think it's the tip of the iceberg. Gasoline prices are rising," he said.

Friday's non-farm payrolls will be the first of several data points that will shape a Fed interest rate decision in late September. Before then, central bank leaders will attend the Fed's Aug. 24-26 symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where structural shifts in the global economy will be in focus.

"We'll have to see if the data from the U.S. continues to paint a resilient picture of the U.S. economy, and if it does, that can help the dollar at least tread water between now and Jackson Hole," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

The euro EUR= retreated from early gains after data showed economic growth in Europe nudged higher and inflation ticked lower. The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0993.

The yen extended losses after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) last week loosened its grip on interest rates, but the currency posted its first monthly gain against the dollar since March.

The dollar advanced 0.78% against the yen at 142.250 after a fresh intervention by the BoJ on Monday.

The yen went into a tailspin on Friday as traders tried to determine the implications of the BoJ's move to maintain ultra-low rates while making its bond yield curve control (YCC) policy more flexible and loosening its defense of a long-term rate cap.

The BoJ's policy of keeping yields pinned down has weighed heavily on the Japanese currency for the past year, and fresh intervention on Monday showed it could continue to do so.

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield surged to a nine-year high, spurring the central bank to conduct additional purchase operations to slow its rise.

Elsewhere in Asia, data showed China's manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, though the China-exposed Australian dollar and Chinese shares were buoyed by news of further measures to spur the country's sputtering economic recovery.

The Aussie AUD=D3 rose 1.05% at $0.6717, and the offshore yuan CNH=D3 slipped 0.08% at 7.1433 per dollar, drawing some support from an announcement from China's State Council on Monday on measures to restore and expand consumption in the automobile, real estate and services sector.

The dollar posted its first monthly loss against the yen since March, and its second successive monthly loss against the euro and pound. A key driver of the dollar's strength may have come to an end with last week's 25-basis-point hike.

Data on Friday showed that the annual U.S. inflation rate rose in June at its slowest pace in more than two years, with underlying price pressure receding, easing pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to continue raising rates.

The euro earlier rose after data showed euro zone inflation fell further in July, while the bloc returned to growth in the second quarter of 2023 with a greater-than-expected expansion.

The euro is eyeing a monthly gain of about 1%. Last week's European Central Bank policy meeting raised the possibility of a rate pause in September, though Rabobank analysts said Monday's data "allow the ECB to both argue for a longer hold as well as for another hike". 0#ECBWATCH

Sterling GBP= fell 0.13% at $1.2833, but notched a 1.0% monthly gain, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday. Markets areevenly divided between a 25- and 50-basis-point increase.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:07 p.m. (2007 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.8700

101.6100

+0.28%

-1.565%

+101.9000

+101.5200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0995

$1.1015

-0.19%

+2.60%

+$1.1046

+$1.0994

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.2400

141.1800

+0.75%

+8.49%

+142.6700

+140.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.38

155.48

+0.58%

+11.46%

+157.2800

+155.1200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8719

0.8709

+0.13%

-5.69%

+0.8729

+0.8663

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2833

$1.2849

-0.12%

+6.12%

+$1.2872

+$1.2829

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3188

1.3252

-0.46%

-2.65%

+1.3261

+1.3152

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6717

$0.6648

+1.05%

-1.46%

+$0.6739

+$0.6650

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9584

0.9589

-0.05%

-3.14%

+0.9623

+0.9556

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8565

0.8574

-0.10%

-3.15%

+0.8590

+0.8557

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6210

$0.6153

+0.95%

-2.18%

+$0.6226

+$0.6156

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1280

10.2020

-1.05%

+2.86%

+10.2130

+10.0950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1402

11.2262

-0.77%

+6.16%

+11.2520

+11.1264

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5254

10.5402

-0.39%

+1.12%

+10.5595

+10.4666

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5728

11.6180

-0.39%

+3.80%

+11.6255

+11.5525

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Yen vs US-Japan yields https://tmsnrt.rs/47bTEUY

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Kim Coghill, Christina Fincher, Mark Heinrich and Deepa Babington)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.