FOREX-Dollar flat to slightly up as investors cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed to slightly higher on Monday, with investors mostly cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could dictate the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Market forecasts showed increased hiring of 690,000 jobs for June, compared with 559,000 in May, and lower unemployment at 5.7% versus 5.8 the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

The dollar has been on an upside trajectory since the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting a few weeks ago, as Fed officials penciled in two rate hikes for 2023.

"The potential for an upside surprise (in the U.S. jobs data) that pulls monetary tapering and tightening expectations forward is looming ever bigger for investors," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"A number significantly above the 700,000 mark could really get the dollar freight train running, and no one wants to be tied to the tracks if that happens," he added.

ING strategists, on the other hand, wrote in a note to clients that "it will probably take a jobs number closer to the one million mark to shake up the U.S. rates curve and FX markets once again."

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence date on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest rates are headed.

Softer-than-expected inflation data last week did little to ease concerns about the Fed dialling down its monetary stimulus, as investors pared back bearish dollar bets.

Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

"The trigger of the U.S. dollar short-squeeze was the hawkish shift at the June 16 FOMC meeting, which prompted a fierce re-pricing of the Fed's rate expectations and lifted the dollar across the board," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist, at ING in a research note.

He added that the euro and sterling, which saw a reduction in net long positions, have carried the brunt of Fed expectations.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% on the day at 91.828 =USD.

The euro was slightly lower at $1.1929 EUR=EBS, while euro-dollar implied volatility gauges with a one-year maturity were close to their lowest since March 2020 EUR1YO=.

Against the yen, the dollar was flat to slightly lower at 110.705 JPY=EBS.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was down around 0.3% on the day at US$0.7569 AUD=D3, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.3% at US$0.7046 NZD=D3.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.8% at around $34,509 BTC=BTSP. It showed little reaction to Britain's financial regulator saying that Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity, and issuing a warning to consumers about the platform.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1429 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.8260

91.7670

+0.08%

2.050%

+92.0170

+91.6990

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1925

$1.1937

-0.10%

-2.40%

+$1.1944

+$1.1903

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

110.7050

110.7900

-0.07%

+7.15%

+110.9750

+110.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.00

132.23

-0.17%

+4.00%

+132.3400

+131.9000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9192

0.9169

+0.25%

+3.90%

+0.9214

+0.9170

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3915

$1.3870

+0.33%

+1.86%

+$1.3939

+$1.3877

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2326

1.2282

+0.37%

-3.19%

+1.2347

+1.2290

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7570

$0.7589

-0.24%

-1.59%

+$0.7601

+$0.7554

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0962

1.0945

+0.16%

+1.43%

+1.0969

+1.0946

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8565

0.8599

-0.40%

-4.16%

+0.8602

+0.8567

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7046

$0.7070

-0.31%

-1.85%

+$0.7086

+$0.7033

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5200

8.4910

+0.35%

-0.77%

+8.5490

+8.4870

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1558

10.1323

+0.23%

-2.97%

+10.1796

+10.1345

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4663

8.4879

-0.39%

+3.29%

+8.5071

+8.4621

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0971

10.1363

-0.39%

+0.21%

+10.1494

+10.1030

World FX rates

