FOREX-Dollar flat as traders eye U.S. midterms, potential partisan gridlock

By Hannah Lang and Alun John

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections and hopes of China relaxing coronavirus restrictions faded,after initial optimism that boosted investor sentiment and weighed on the safe haven U.S. currency.

A conclusive result to Tuesday's midterms could take days, but forecasts are for a Republican victory, at least in the House of Representatives, and consequently likely gridlock in Congress.

Some analysts said that outcome could be positive for bonds and negative for the dollar if it leads to less fiscal stimulus and a partisan impasse around increasing the debt limit.

"As we get into the early part of next year, when discussions about the debt ceiling appear slated to come back on the agenda again, that's the point at which these sort of market risks will matter," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Republicans taking control of either one or both chambers of Congress also probably means lawmakers will face difficulty passing fiscal stimulus, with the likelihood that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "can afford to take the foot off the interest rate hike accelerator", said Damien Boey, chief macro strategist at Barrenjoey in Sydney.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee increased rates by 75 basis points last week and Powell indicated that hikes would continue, causing markets to reprice expectations of the point at which they would peak.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks its performance against six major currencies, was at 110.19, down from as much as 113.5 in the middle of last week.

Another factor that has restrained the dollar in recent days was speculation that China might relax aspects of its dynamic zero-COVID policy.

China's strict virus policy includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, and officials said over the weekend the measures are "completely correct" and will stay. But incremental adjustments have been enough to stave off despair among traders.

The euro EUR= was down 0.09% to $1.001 on Tuesday, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1473, down 0.33% on the day.

The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.51% versus the dollar at 145.88 per greenback.

Japanese foreign currency reserves posted the second-sharpest monthly decline on record in October as authorities spent 6.35 trillion yen ($43.37 billion)intervening to support the yen.

The yuan had its best day in two years on Friday and has held most of those gains since, but gave back a little bit through Tuesday to trade at 7.2553 per dollar CNY=CFXS as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks chipped away at some of the optimism.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell more than 6% to $19,412 and ether ETH=BSTP dropped sharply in moves traders said were linked to concern for brokerage FTX, after rival Binance said it would liquidate holdings of FTX's native token.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

110.1800

110.2100

-0.02%

15.175%

+110.6200

+110.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0013

$1.0017

-0.04%

-11.92%

+$1.0031

+$0.9972

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

145.8700

146.6350

-0.52%

+26.72%

+146.9300

+145.8700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.07

146.91

-0.57%

+12.09%

+146.9900

+146.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9886

0.9887

+0.04%

+8.44%

+0.9927

+0.9880

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1473

$1.1516

-0.39%

-15.18%

+$1.1535

+$1.1430

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3489

1.3492

-0.02%

+6.68%

+1.3527

+1.3478

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6484

$0.6482

+0.05%

-10.79%

+$0.6490

+$0.6445

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9899

0.9903

-0.04%

-4.53%

+0.9922

+0.9883

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8724

0.8700

+0.28%

+3.86%

+0.8744

+0.8692

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5941

$0.5941

+0.00%

-13.20%

+$0.5952

+$0.5899

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2705

10.2140

+0.68%

+16.73%

+10.3160

+10.2530

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2847

10.2324

+0.51%

+2.71%

+10.3029

+10.2356

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7989

10.8316

-0.40%

+19.76%

+10.8958

+10.8019

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8142

10.8580

-0.40%

+5.67%

+10.8850

+10.8110

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Alun John in London; Editing by Stephen Coates, Himani Sarkar, Ed Osmond, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

