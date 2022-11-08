FOREX-Dollar flat as traders eye U.S. midterms, potential partisan gridlock

By Hannah Lang and Alun John
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections and hopes of China relaxing coronavirus restrictions faded,after initial optimism that boosted investor sentiment and weighed on the safe haven U.S. currency.
A conclusive result to Tuesday's midterms could take days, but forecasts are for a Republican victory, at least in the House of Representatives, and consequently likely gridlock in Congress.
Some analysts said that outcome could be positive for bonds and negative for the dollar if it leads to less fiscal stimulus and a partisan impasse around increasing the debt limit.
"As we get into the early part of next year, when discussions about the debt ceiling appear slated to come back on the agenda again, that's the point at which these sort of market risks will matter," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
Republicans taking control of either one or both chambers of Congress also probably means lawmakers will face difficulty passing fiscal stimulus, with the likelihood that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "can afford to take the foot off the interest rate hike accelerator", said Damien Boey, chief macro strategist at Barrenjoey in Sydney.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee increased rates by 75 basis points last week and Powell indicated that hikes would continue, causing markets to reprice expectations of the point at which they would peak.
The dollar index =USD, which tracks its performance against six major currencies, was at 110.19, down from as much as 113.5 in the middle of last week.
Another factor that has restrained the dollar in recent days was speculation that China might relax aspects of its dynamic zero-COVID policy.
China's strict virus policy includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, and officials said over the weekend the measures are "completely correct" and will stay. But incremental adjustments have been enough to stave off despair among traders.
The euro EUR= was down 0.09% to $1.001 on Tuesday, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1473, down 0.33% on the day.
The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.51% versus the dollar at 145.88 per greenback.
Japanese foreign currency reserves posted the second-sharpest monthly decline on record in October as authorities spent 6.35 trillion yen ($43.37 billion)intervening to support the yen.
The yuan had its best day in two years on Friday and has held most of those gains since, but gave back a little bit through Tuesday to trade at 7.2553 per dollar CNY=CFXS as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks chipped away at some of the optimism.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell more than 6% to $19,412 and ether ETH=BSTP dropped sharply in moves traders said were linked to concern for brokerage FTX, after rival Binance said it would liquidate holdings of FTX's native token.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
110.1800
110.2100
-0.02%
15.175%
+110.6200
+110.0400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0013
$1.0017
-0.04%
-11.92%
+$1.0031
+$0.9972
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.8700
146.6350
-0.52%
+26.72%
+146.9300
+145.8700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.07
146.91
-0.57%
+12.09%
+146.9900
+146.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9886
0.9887
+0.04%
+8.44%
+0.9927
+0.9880
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1473
$1.1516
-0.39%
-15.18%
+$1.1535
+$1.1430
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3489
1.3492
-0.02%
+6.68%
+1.3527
+1.3478
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6484
$0.6482
+0.05%
-10.79%
+$0.6490
+$0.6445
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9899
0.9903
-0.04%
-4.53%
+0.9922
+0.9883
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8724
0.8700
+0.28%
+3.86%
+0.8744
+0.8692
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5941
$0.5941
+0.00%
-13.20%
+$0.5952
+$0.5899
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2705
10.2140
+0.68%
+16.73%
+10.3160
+10.2530
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2847
10.2324
+0.51%
+2.71%
+10.3029
+10.2356
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7989
10.8316
-0.40%
+19.76%
+10.8958
+10.8019
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8142
10.8580
-0.40%
+5.67%
+10.8850
+10.8110
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Alun John in London; Editing by Stephen Coates, Himani Sarkar, Ed Osmond, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)
((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))
