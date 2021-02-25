FOREX-Dollar firms on sudden spike in U.S. Treasury yields

US Markets
The dollar index lifted off a seven-week low on Thursday after yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries jumped as high as 1.6% following weaker-than-expected bids in a U.S. government debt auction.

    * U.S. dollar firms after hitting seven-week low
    * 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pops to 1.6%
    By Karen Brettell and David Henry
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index lifted off a seven-week low on Thursday after yields on
10-year U.S. Treasuries jumped as high as 1.6% following weaker-than-expected bids in a U.S. government debt
auction.
    The move was the latest example of currency markets taking their cue from bonds, which have been moving
on the changing outlook for economic growth and inflation following unprecedented government stimulus and
monetary easing along with increasing COVID-19 vaccinations.
    The dollar was up 0.27% against a basket of currencies <=USD> in the early New York afternoon after
dipping as much as 0.26% to 89.677, its lowest since Jan. 8.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> was 1.55%, still up 16 basis points on the day. The
spike to 1.6% came in the early afternoon when an auction of $62 billion of 7-year notes was met with weak
demand.[nL1N2KV2LF]
    The rise in bond yields, after adjusting for inflation, has accelerated in recent days, indicating a
growing belief that central banks may begin to pare back ultra-loose policies, even as officials maintain a
dovish rhetoric.
    "It has been a global move," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York. "Those
higher bond yields are a symptom of expectations of a strong economic rebound after the pandemic."
    Data on Thursday showed that fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid
falling COVID-19 infections. [nL1N2KU2QU]
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank would not tighten
its policy until the economy improves. [nL1N2KU1XL][nL1N2KU3FC]
    Commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, all hit
three-year highs earlier in the day as their bond yields surged.
    "The U.S. has actually lagged a lot of these other countries in terms of the yield moves," said Erik
Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, noting that New Zealand's 10-year government bond
yield had gained 18 basis points on Thursday. <NZ10YT=RR>
    The Aussie <AUD=D3> reached $0.8007 against the greenback and was last down 1% at $0.7882. New Zealand's
kiwi hit $0.7463 and then fell, last off 1.29% for the day.
    Weighing on the Aussie were lower oil and U.S. stock prices and a narrowing of Australian and U.S. bond
yields, according to strategists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    The Canadian dollar <CAD=D3> got as far as 1.2468 per U.S. dollar, but was last at $1.2610.
    The euro rose to a three-week high, gaining 0.5% before backing off. It was last off 0.05% at $1.2164.
    The safe-haven Japanese yen, which tends to underperform when global growth improves, weakened as far as
    "Some of the currencies that typically don't do well in a global rebound are lagging," Serebriakov said.
Changes in the dollar have been different against different currencies recently. "It's not just across the
board the way it was last year when everything was driven by U.S. real yields falling and selling dollars
across the board," Serebriakov added.
   
    
    Currency bid prices at 3:41PM (2041 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index     <=USD>      90.2800        90.0450     +0.27%         0.332%        +90.2890    +89.6770
 Euro/Dollar      <EUR=EBS>   $1.2164        $1.2170     -0.05%         +0.00%        +$1.2244    +$1.2140
 Dollar/Yen       <JPY=D3>    106.2850       105.8600    +0.43%         +0.00%        +106.3950   +105.8800
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=>   129.29         128.79      +0.39%         +0.00%        +129.9700   +128.7900
 Dollar/Swiss     <CHF=EBS>   0.9062         0.9065      -0.03%         +0.00%        +0.9081     +0.9029
 Sterling/Dollar  <GBP=D3>    $1.4007        $1.4143     -0.95%         +0.00%        +$1.4182    +$1.4001
 Dollar/Canadian  <CAD=D3>    1.2610         1.2515      +0.78%         +0.00%        +1.2612     +1.2468
 Aussie/Dollar    <AUD=D3>    $0.7862        $0.7968     -1.29%         +0.00%        +$0.8007    +$0.7859
 Euro/Swiss       <EURCHF=>   1.1023         1.1029      -0.05%         +0.00%        +1.1097     +1.1015
 Euro/Sterling    <EURGBP=>   0.8683         0.8604      +0.92%         +0.00%        +0.8697     +0.8597
 NZ               <NZD=D3>    $0.7360        $0.7443     -1.07%         +0.00%        +$0.7464    +$0.7360
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway    <NOK=D3>    8.4950         8.3720      +1.50%         +0.00%        +8.5055     +8.3200
 Euro/Norway      <EURNOK=>   10.3410        10.1916     +1.47%         +0.00%        +10.3520    +10.1759
 Dollar/Sweden    <SEK=>      8.2989         8.2747      +0.31%         +0.00%        +8.3001     +8.2067
 Euro/Sweden      <EURSEK=>   10.0955        10.0642     +0.31%         +0.00%        +10.0968    +10.0410
 
