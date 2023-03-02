FOREX-Dollar firms after U.S. labor data suggests more rate hikes

By Herbert Lash and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Thursday after unemployment claims pointed to a still strong U.S. jobs market and other data showed growing labor costs, indicating the Federal Reserve has further to go in raising interest rates to tame inflation.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations, shot to levels last seen in July 2007 as the market perceives the Fed will raise rates further to curb rising consumer prices.

"This move higher that you're seeing in U.S. rates is not happening in isolation," said Alvise Marino, macro trading strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

"Similar developments are happening in the rest of the world, in particular in Europe, mostly notably, where the inflation data keeps on surprising relatively strong," he said.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank was ready to keep lifting rates higher if inflation doesn't slow and was still mulling how recent, stronger-than-anticipated inflation data might shape Fed policy.

The impact of higher rates on the economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring, an argument for the Fed to stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, Bostic said.

"There's more and more of a concern that incoming data is revealing that the Fed might be a little bit behind the curve than maybe they expected heading into this year," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

Futures edged higher, with the market pricing a peak rate climbing to 5.493% in the fed funds by September, before easing a bit later in the session to 5.447%. FEDWATCH

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment fell again last week, pointing to a still strong jobs market. Another Labor Department report showed labor costs grew much faster than previously estimated in the fourth quarter.

The euro slid on data that showed inflation in the euro zone was not as high as investors had feared but remains elevated. Inflation eased to 8.5% from 8.6% in January on lower energy prices.

The dollar index =USD, a basket of major trading currencies, rose 0.623%, while the euro EUR= fell 0.71% to $1.0589.

The market's reaction to the euro zone data was muted at first following the euro's EUR=EBS 0.9% rise against the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain in a month, after data showed prices in Germany rose more than hoped last month.

Investors now see the ECB's 2.5% deposit rate rising by a combined 100 basis points in March and May, then to around 4.1% at the turn of the year. Markets have priced in an extra 50 basis points of hikes in just the past month.

Policymakers were split in February on the type of signal they should send about the ECB's next rate move, accounts of the central bank's meeting on Feb. 2 showed on Thursday.

Sterling GBP=D3 was held back by remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who said "nothing is decided" on future rate increases, which led traders to trim bets on higher rates. Sterling GBP= traded at $1.194, down 0.76% on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.44%, while the Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 moved lower after strong gains on Wednesday driven by Chinese manufacturing data.

The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.70% to $6.9265 per dollar.

Investors are looking ahead to China's National People's Congress meeting, which begins on Sunday, for guidance on policy support for the post-COVID recovery.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 0.81% to $23,442.00 after shares of Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N fell more than half when the crypto-focused bank delayed its annual report and said it had sold additional debt securities.

Currency bid prices at 3:24 p.m. (2024 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.9700

104.3800

+0.58%

1.430%

+105.1800

+104.3300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0597

$1.0670

-0.68%

-1.10%

+$1.0672

+$1.0577

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.7450

136.2200

+0.38%

+4.29%

+137.0900

+136.0300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.90

145.29

-0.27%

+3.28%

+145.5600

+144.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9415

0.9398

+0.21%

+1.84%

+0.9439

+0.9395

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1945

$1.2025

-0.67%

-1.23%

+$1.2035

+$1.1924

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3599

1.3592

+0.05%

+0.37%

+1.3641

+1.3586

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6731

$0.6759

-0.41%

-1.25%

+$0.6766

+$0.6707

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9978

1.0022

-0.44%

+0.84%

+1.0041

+0.9975

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8871

0.8864

+0.08%

+0.31%

+0.8891

+0.8857

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6220

$0.6257

-0.57%

-2.02%

+$0.6257

+$0.6199

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4400

10.4080

+0.32%

+6.39%

+10.4930

+10.3900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.0618

11.0610

+0.01%

+5.41%

+11.1216

+11.0599

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5083

10.4300

+0.13%

+0.97%

+10.5345

+10.4310

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1365

11.1224

+0.13%

-0.12%

+11.1641

+11.1257

