FOREX-Dollar firms after hawkish Fed as sterling sinks; focus on U.S. jobs

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against major currencies on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher level than markets expected, while sterling fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook."

The BoE lifted UK interest rates to 3% from 2.25% in its largest single increase since 1989, as it battles the twin forces of a slowing economy and red-hot inflation.

The central bank forecasts inflation will hit a 40-year high 11% during the current quarter, but it pushed back against expectations for further steep rate hikes. The bank said Britain has already entered a recession that could potentially last two years, longer than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points to a target range of 3.75%-4.00%, the fourth such increase in a row, as Powell dampened hopes of a pivot to an easier monetary policy.

"It is very premature to be thinking about pausing" on the effort to lift the federal funds target rate, Powell said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington, said the dollar's dominance will continue "as thoughts of a recession grow for the global economy, which will drive more flight to safety bids towards the buck."

The futures markets on Thursday has priced in U.S. rates peaking at 5.15% at the June meeting in 2023, which was up from about 4.9% initially expected in May.

In afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.6% against the dollar to $0.9758 EUR=EBS. That pushed the dollar index up 0.7% on the day at 112.86 =USD. Earlier, it touched 113.15, its highest since Oct. 21.

The higher terminal rate "may postpone the U.S. dollar peak that we've been expecting by 1-3 months," wrote BMO Capital currency strategists Greg Anderson and Stephen Gallo.

Thursday's data showed a U.S. economy that still seemed to be humming along. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, while nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 0.3% annualized rate last quarter after slumping at a 4.1% pace in the April-June quarter.

The market is now focused on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for October, with Wall Street economists forecasting 200,000 new jobs and 3.6% unemployment rate, according to a Reuters poll.

"That would still be much too strong to change the Fed's tightening plans, although we suspect the average hourly earnings data will show a further gradual slowdown in wage growth, which the surveys suggest has further to fall," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The pound dropped to a two-week low against the dollar GBP=D3 and a one-week trough versus the euro EURGBP=D3 in wake of the BoE statement. Sterling was last down nearly 2% against the dollar at $1.1165, while the euro rose 1.4% to 87.37 pence.

The BoE's decision - the biggest rate rise in 33 years apart from a failed attempt to support the pound on Black Wednesday in 1992 - was in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll, but was not unanimous.

The pound, like most major currencies, had already been on the backfoot against the dollar on Thursday.

The dollar rose 0.2% against the yen to 148.205 yen JPY=EBS, as traders continue to watch for any further official intervention to shore up the battered Japanese currency.

Japan spent a record $42.8 billion propping up the yen last month via a series of unannounced purchases, after spending almost $20 billion in September.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:36PM (1936 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

112.8300

112.1400

+0.63%

17.945%

+113.1500

+111.8100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9760

$0.9816

-0.57%

-14.14%

+$0.9839

+$0.9730

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

148.2150

147.9350

+0.20%

+28.76%

+148.4400

+147.1200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.65

145.23

-0.40%

+11.00%

+145.3500

+144.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

1.0121

1.0032

+0.91%

+10.98%

+1.0147

+1.0006

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1167

$1.1390

-1.93%

-17.41%

+$1.1421

+$1.1156

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3726

1.3715

+0.09%

+8.57%

+1.3808

+1.3683

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6304

$0.6348

-0.68%

-13.26%

+$0.6372

+$0.6273

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9878

0.9849

+0.29%

-4.74%

+0.9893

+0.9831

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8737

0.8618

+1.38%

+4.01%

+0.8742

+0.8608

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5785

$0.5819

-0.59%

-15.49%

+$0.5838

+$0.5744

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5525

10.4510

+1.08%

+19.92%

+10.6360

+10.4420

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3038

10.2713

+0.32%

+2.91%

+10.3665

+10.2421

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.1730

11.0951

+0.08%

+23.90%

+11.2405

+11.0764

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9058

10.8973

+0.08%

+6.56%

+10.9415

+10.8937

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper and Joice Alves in London, Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Kim Coghill, Susan Fenton and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.