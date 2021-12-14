FOREX-Dollar firms after a dip as markets weigh rate policies, coronavirus

By David Henry and Sujata Rao

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was down slightly on Tuesday after coming back from a dip that nearly wiped out its gains from the day before as markets jostled with the different paths major central banks will choose to fight inflation and the pandemic's economic drag.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was down less than 0.1% to 96.315 in midmorning trading in New York after having earlier given up much of its Monday gain of 0.3%.

New U.S. producer price data released earlier in the day affirmed market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce on Wednesday that it will quicken its withdrawal from bond purchases.

The report showed factory gate inflation at 11-year highs.

"It's clear the Fed needs to react to higher inflation," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. "It's an environment where it's very hard not to be positive on the US dollar," he said.

Markets have been pricing for the Fed to wrap up bond-buying around March and proceed with rate hikes.

"We have a decent long dollar position based on what we expect the Fed to do," said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds.

The euro and the British pound gained on the dollar.

The euro firmed 0.1% to $1.1294 after touching a one-week low of $1.12605 overnight EUR=EBS. Germany's Ifo institute on Tuesday predicted the German economy to shrink by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of this year and to stagnate in the first three months of next year.

Sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.2% to $1.323 after data showed employers hired a record number of staff in November.

But the Japanese yen lost ground, with the dollar trading at 113.69 yen at 1520 GMT.

Commodity-associated currencies, including the Australian and Canadian dollar, lost about 0.1% to 0.2% of their value to the greenback as oil prices dropped toward $73 a barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent the global demand recovery.

Exchange rates have been moving with changing expectations for interest rate differences across currencies.

The back-and-forth reflects the prospect for diverging choices by major central banks between fighting inflation by pulling back monetary support for their economies or providing easy money because of the spread of the Omicron variant.

That's different from the start of the pandemic when central banks tended to make the same moves.

The Fed's meeting headlines a string of policy decisions this week from the European Central Bank, Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of Japan and others.

While money markets price good odds of a Fed rate hike by June FEDWATCH, no moves are expected any time soon from the ECB, BOJ or SNB. And, the Omicron threat could force the BoE to postpone a rate hike.

Crypto currency bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained 1% to $47,292, but remains some 30% below record highs reached in early November.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:20AM (1520 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.3150

96.3660

-0.04%

7.039%

+96.4930

+96.0910

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1294

$1.1286

+0.08%

-7.55%

+$1.1324

+$1.1267

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.6900

113.5850

+0.11%

+10.05%

+113.7450

+113.4300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.39

128.17

+0.17%

+1.16%

+128.5600

+128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9216

0.9224

-0.08%

+4.18%

+0.9237

+0.9190

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3230

$1.3211

+0.16%

-3.15%

+$1.3256

+$1.3192

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2832

1.2812

+0.16%

+0.77%

+1.2840

+1.2800

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7122

$0.7136

-0.19%

-7.41%

+$0.7135

+$0.7090

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0409

1.0408

+0.01%

-3.68%

+1.0416

+1.0390

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8534

0.8536

-0.02%

-4.51%

+0.8553

+0.8529

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6753

$0.6752

+0.07%

-5.90%

+$0.6770

+$0.6735

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0820

9.0430

+0.35%

+5.68%

+9.0965

+9.0480

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2570

10.2071

+0.49%

-2.00%

+10.2865

+10.1919

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1157

9.0864

+0.39%

+11.22%

+9.1218

+9.0665

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2969

10.2572

+0.39%

+2.19%

+10.3060

+10.2516

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

US PPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IZzotV

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Ed Osmond, William Maclean)

