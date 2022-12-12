FOREX-Dollar firm in calm before CPI and central bank storm

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm on Tuesday leading in to the release of U.S. inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with investors waiting to update interest rate outlooks.

A month ago, a small surprise to the downside unleashed a wave of bond-buying and dollar selling on the expectation that inflation had peaked. The figures due at 1330 GMT will test that assumption, while Fed's decision on Wednesday should provide some reasonably instant feedback from policymakers.

The dollar lifted 0.8% on the yen JPY=EBS overnight and was steady at 137.62 yen in early Asia trade on Tuesday. It held gains at $0.6756 per Australian dollar AUD=D3.

Economists polled by Reuters expect November core inflation to be steady at 0.3% month-on-month USCPF=ECI but see moderation in the annual pace, with headline prices seen 7.3% higher than a year earlier USCPNY=ECI.

"A miss in either direction may get the markets to assume a follow-up reaction from the Fed," said NatWest Markets' head of economics and strategy, John Briggs.

The U.S. dollar has been supported by high and rising interest rate expectations as the Fed has hiked its benchmark funds rate to counter inflation, leaving the currency vulnerable to selling if inflation seems to be cooling.

The dollar index =USD hovered at 104.97 on Tuesday, down from a 20-year high of 114.78 in late September.

Market projections for the peak in U.S. interest rates have also slipped, with futures pricing indicating the Fed funds rate - currently set between 3.75% and 4% - staying below 5%.

The Fed is widely expected to hike the funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, a step down in pace after four consecutive 75 bp hikes. FEDWATCH

The euro EUR=EBS, meanwhile, was steady at $1.0541, as was sterling GBP=D3 at $1.2269. The Swiss franc CHF=EBS was at 0.9360 per dollar as traders eyed Thursday meetings of the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank.

Like the Fed, all are expected to hike by 50 bps.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was steady at $0.6386. The Chinese yuan CNH=D3 slipped a bit on Monday as enthusiasm about China's re-opening prospects started to waver. CNY/

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0036 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

