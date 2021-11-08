FOREX-Dollar firm as U.S. inflation poses next test

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar made a steady start to the week on Monday but was kept below Friday peaks, as currency traders seek a path between markets' volatile interest rate projections and central bankers vowing to keep rates low even as inflation surges.

Figures due Wednesday are expected to show U.S. consumer price growth running hot at 5.8% year-on-year, the next big test of faith in the Federal Reserve's insistence it will be patient with interest rate hikes.

In early Asia trade, the dollar was marginally higher against the yen JPY=EBS and crept from a one-week low to 113.49 yen.

After briefly touching a 15-month top of $1.15135 on the euro EUR=EBS in the wake of strong U.S. labour data on Friday, the greenback steadied at $1.1566 per euro.

Sterling GBP=D3, which was walloped when the Bank of England surprised traders by holding rates steady last week, fell to a five-week low of $1.3425 on Friday, before bouncing to hold at $1.3487 on Monday.

The Bank of England's surprise triggered a sharp reversal late last week in what had become quite aggressive bets on imminent rate hikes in Britain and globally, while stocks have meandered higher through the maelstrom in bond markets.

"Central banks have distorted a whole lot of markets, pumping up the equity market and pumping up the bond market," said Jason Wong, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington.

"Currencies are sort of in the middle of all that, wondering what the hell's going on," he said, with the market seemingly in a holding pattern but with risks building up, especially in China where a slowing economy brings global implications.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to make much headway in early trade, with the Aussie AUD=D3 pinned just below $0.74 and the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 around $0.7108. AUD/

"AUD/USD risks remain skewed to the downside this week in our view," said Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, especially if U.S. inflation data is strong or if Australian employment data on Thursday is particularly weak.

"A dip towards $0.7300 is possible," she said.

Elsewhere, weekend data showed Chinese exports unexpectedly strong, but imports unexpectedly soft in another indicator of underwhelming demand, especially as China tightens movement restrictions to keep a lid on COVID-19.

The Communist Party begins a meeting on Monday which is expected to pass a resolution in praise of President Xi Jinping and lay the groundwork for a third term of his leadership.

Traders are also looking ahead to Chinese producer and consumer price data due on Wednesday, with annual producer price growth seen surging to 12% in perhaps a harbinger of further price pressure to come through global supply chains.

The Chinese yuan CNH= was marginally weaker in early trade at 6.3951 per dollar. The U.S. dollar index was flat at 94.225, putting it roughly in the top half of a range it has traded for a little more than a month.

Currency bid prices at 0013 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1566

$1.1567

+0.00%

-5.34%

+1.1570

+1.1555

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.5400

113.3750

+0.00%

+9.76%

+113.5600

+0.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

131.32

131.16

+0.12%

+3.47%

+131.3400

+131.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9122

0.9121

+0.00%

+3.09%

+0.9123

+0.9121

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3488

1.3488

+0.00%

-1.27%

+1.3491

+1.3482

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2455

1.2460

-0.06%

-2.21%

+1.2456

+1.2440

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7392

0.7401

-0.12%

-3.91%

+0.7402

+0.7392

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7105

0.7120

-0.20%

-1.04%

+0.7115

+0.7101

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

