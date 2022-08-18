FOREX-Dollar firm as Fed digs in for protracted inflation fight

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the front foot on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting pointed to U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer to bring down inflation.

The greenback gained most against the Antipodeans, especially the Aussie, which was dragged down as weaker-than-expected wage growth weighed on Australia's rates outlook.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 1.2% on Wednesday to a one-week low of $0.6912. It hovered just above there at $0.6922 in the Asia session, with little reaction to noisy labour data that showed falls in both employment and the jobless rate.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was also pinned to Wednesday lows and was last down 0.2% at $0.6267. The greenback rose marginally on the euro and sterling and was steady on the yen.

"The bigger picture for the dollar is that it's in a strong uptrend," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at brokerage City Index in Brisbane, adding it has now paused a weeks-long pullback

"In some ways, bulls are looking to step back in and I think the Fed minutes gave them a reason to do so."

The dollar rose 0.6% on the yen JPY=EBS overnight and held at 135.06 yen on Thursday. The euro EUR=EBS bought $1.0165 and the dollar index =USD rose 0.1% to 106.740.

Fed officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, the minutes showed. The minutes flagged an eventual slowdown in the pace of hikes, but not a switch to cuts in 2023 that traders until recently had priced in to interest-rate futures.

"Once a sufficiently restrictive level has been reached, they are going to stick to that level for some time," Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said in a note to clients.

"This clearly stands in contrast to the early Fed pivot that the markets have been pricing in."

Traders see about a 39% chance of a third consecutive 75 basis point Fed rate hike in September, and expect rates to hit a peak around 3.7% by March, and to hover around there until later in 2023. FEDWATCH

Sterling GBP=D3 and China's yuan CNY=CFXS, meanwhile, were beset by economic worries.

Weak consumption, low confidence, anaemic credit growth, a property crisis and restrictive COVID-19 policies have cast a long shadow over China's prospects.

The yuan fell about 0.2% to 6.7928 per dollar. CNY/

Britain, meanwhile, is staring at soaring inflation and interest rates. Consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, the highest since 1982. After blipping higher, growth fears dragged sterling lower and it was last at $1.2040. GBP/

It also dropped below its 200-day moving average against the euro.

"Do we get weaker sterling now, ahead of the inevitable recession? Or will sterling hold around here until rates peak and the economic disaster can dominate," asked Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes in a note.

"I am confident that we will make a new cycle low this year," he said.

Currency bid prices at 0506 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0166

$1.0178

-0.10%

+0.00%

+1.0193

+1.0164

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.0650

134.9950

+0.10%

+0.00%

+135.1650

+134.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

137.33

137.47

-0.10%

+0.00%

+137.5700

+137.2300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9519

0.9519

+0.03%

+0.00%

+0.9522

+0.9501

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2036

1.2050

-0.08%

+0.00%

+1.2060

+1.2031

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2923

1.2915

+0.10%

+0.00%

+1.2928

+1.2914

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6926

0.6937

-0.12%

+0.00%

+0.6950

+0.6918

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6276

0.6281

-0.22%

+0.00%

+0.6286

+0.6267

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)

