FOREX-Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling up on hot inflation

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar was firmer on Wednesday leading into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress where he is expected to strike a hawkish tone, while sterling firmed slightly after hotter-than-expected British inflation data.

The annual pace of British consumer price gains was steady at 8.7% in May, against hopes it had cooled since April. Sterling GBP=D3 briefly rose as far as 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2803 before settling back to $1.2765.

It also rose slightly on the euro EURGBP= and yen GBPJPY=, as traders were betting the Bank of England would need to take rates higher. Markets now price another 150 basis points of hiking for a peak at 6% in a year's time.0#BOEWATCH

The euro EUR=EBS held to $1.0914 in Asia trade, while the yen JPY=EBS slipped slightly to 141.80 per dollar as Bank of Japan minutes and officials stuck to a dovish stance and as traders turned their focus to the Fed.

Powell is due to begin his testimony before Congress at 1400 GMT.

"Despite having paused last week, the Fed officials ... still surprisingly aggressively forecasted another 50 basis points in hikes by end 2023," said currency analysts at Maybank.

"It is crucial to see whether (Powell) would more strongly drive home the point that the Fed is serious about another 50 bps of hikes or give the impression that they are 'data dependent'," they said. "The former may do more to give additional support to send the dollar index and yields higher."

Elsewhere there was little appetite for a bounce from either the yuan or the Australian dollar, which have been battered by China's shaky economic recovery and lack of major stimulus.

China set its yuan midpoint weaker than expected on Wednesday and the currency CNY=CFXS slid to a new seven-month trough of 7.1987 in onshore trade, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7.2 to the dollar.

The Aussie AUD=D3 had taken a further beating thanks to Tuesday's less-hawkish-than-expected central bank minutes following this month's rate hike. It fell 0.9% overnight and last bought $0.6786.

"The path of least resistance is further declines," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso.

"The Aussie could dip below 0.6700 this week, particularly if Powell is hawkish," he said.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was dragged lower in sympathy, breaking below its 50-day moving average before steadying just above its 200-day moving average at $0.6178.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was marginally firmer at 102.60. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP extended overnight gains to breach$29,000 for the first time since late May, helped by the launch of a new crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0609 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.