FOREX-Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after UK inflation data

By Tom Westbrook and Farouq Suleiman

SINGAPORE/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar was firmer on Wednesday leading into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress, where he is expected to strike a hawkish tone, while sterling slipped after hotter-than-expected British inflation data.

The annual pace of British consumer price gains was steady at 8.7% in May, against hopes it had cooled since April, with the UK's inflation rate remaining more persisitent compared to other major economies.

After an initial rise, sterling GBP=D3 fell as much as 0.56% against the dollar to a low of $1.2691 following this month's inflation figures. It was last down 0.32% at $1.2722.

Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said sterling's weakness may be down to fears that "inflation is high enough and consistent enough for it to become negative for the currency".

Investors and money managers now turn their focus to Fed chief Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

"Despite having paused last week, the Fed officials ... still surprisingly aggressively forecasted another 50 basis points in hikes by end 2023," said currency analysts at Maybank.

"It is crucial to see whether (Powell) would more strongly drive home the point that the Fed is serious about another 50 bps of hikes or give the impression that they are 'data dependent'," they said. "The former may do more to give additional support to send the dollar index and (bond) yields higher."

In the Asia-Pacific region, the dollar JPY=EBSrose by as much as 0.5% against the Japanese yen to 142.15 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank's dovish stance to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. It was last up 0.29% at 141.83 yen.

The rally against the yen pushed the U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, up slightly to 102.58. The euro EUR=EBSwas trading roughly flat at $1.0918.

Elsewhere, there was little appetite for a bounce from either the yuan or the Australian dollar, which have been hit by China's shaky economic recovery and lack of major stimulus.

China set its yuan midpoint weaker than expected on Wednesday and the currency CNY=CFXS slid to a new seven-month trough of 7.1987 in onshore trade, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7.2 to the dollar.

The Aussie AUD=D3 had taken a further beating thanks to Tuesday's less-hawkish-than-expected central bank minutes following this month's rate hike. It was last down 0.41% at $0.676.

"The path of least resistance is further declines," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso.

"The Aussie could dip below 0.6700 this week, particularly if Powell is hawkish," he said.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP extended overnight gains to breach $29,000 for the first time since late May, helped by the launch of a new crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab. It was last at $28,992.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1147 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sam Holmes, Kim Coghill and Sharon Singleton)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.