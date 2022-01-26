FOREX-Dollar finds buyers as Fed flags hikes

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was perched near a five-week high on Thursday, bolstered after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell primed investors for U.S. interest rate hikes beginning in March.

Overnight the Fed left policy unchanged but Powell foreshadowed a sustained battle to tame inflation.

He told reporters there was "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market" and said the Fed was of a mind to begin lifting rates in March.

The dollar leapt 0.7% against the yen in the wake of the Fed's decision and Powell's remarks, its steepest daily jump in more than two months as the prospect of imminent hikes spooked stock markets and drove bond yields higher.

The yen JPY=EBS inched a fraction lower to 114.74 per dollar early in the Asia session.

The euro EUR=EBS was also sold and fell about 0.5% overnight to a five-week low of $1.1235, holding at that level in Asia.

Sterling and the Australian dollars also dropped with the mood and the New Zealand dollar fell to its lowest since Nov. 2020.

"While communication from Fed members in the lead-up to this meeting meant that the pivot should not have been a surprise, risk appetite shrivelled as Powell’s press conference progressed and the extent of the Fed’s commitment to act in the face of significant inflation pressure became clear," said ANZ analysts.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell close to its 2022 low in the overnight session before recovering a little to $0.7119. The kiwi NZD=D3 posted a fifth consecutive daily loss to touch $0.6639. Both Antipodeans steadied in early trade. AUD/

Sterling GBP=D3 is hovering at $1.3469 as investors await a Bank of England meeting next week and have an eye on the political turmoil enveloping Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure after attending parties during lockdowns.

On Thursday, data showed New Zealand inflation a little hotter than forecast and running at a three-decade high.

Chinese industrial profits data is due later in the day, as well as U.S. economic growth and jobless claims figures.

After a battering last week, cryptocurrencies held their ground in the wake of the Fed's meeting and bitcoin BTC=BTSP last bought $35,869.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0006 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1242

$1.1243

+0.00%

-1.11%

+1.1242

+1.1236

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.7450

114.6800

+0.01%

-0.28%

+114.7700

+114.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

129.00

128.91

+0.07%

-1.02%

+129.0100

+128.8600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9239

0.9243

-0.03%

+1.30%

+0.9243

+0.9240

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3465

1.3465

+0.00%

-0.44%

+1.3467

+1.3465

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2663

1.2663

+0.02%

+0.17%

+1.2670

+1.2659

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7116

0.7115

+0.01%

-2.10%

+0.7121

+0.7113

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6657

0.6654

+0.04%

-2.75%

+0.6660

+0.6646

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.