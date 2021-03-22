FOREX-Dollar falters, along with yields on U.S. treasuries
By Jessica DiNapoli and Saikat Chatterjee
NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar stumbled from four-month highs against a basket of currencies on Monday, in line with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields.
A crisis with the Turkish lira over the weekend remained largely contained in emerging markets.
The dollar index fell about 0.35% to 92.09 =USD, following last week's gain of 0.5%.
The yield on U.S. Treasuries fell off 14-month highs on Monday and was last down at 1.682%, but remained near one-year highs as investors bet on an economic recovery. US10YT=RR
Yields had jumped after the Federal Reserve last week said the U.S. economy was on track for strong growth. Investors are now looking ahead to a Treasury auction later this week, which could send yields rising again if demand is anemic, analysts said.
Over the weekend, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's surprise replacement of a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates dragged the lira down as much as 15% TRYTOM=D3 to 8.485 against the dollar.
"One of the key stories today is that the sell-off in the Turkish lira didn’t have any major ripple effects," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager at Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California. "We have (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell speaking several times this week, and he'll continue the story line from last week, which in my view means that Treasury yields will be contained, which is a negative for the dollar."
Turkey's surprise decision to replace its hawkish central bank governor supported the dollar's safe-haven appeal.
Even with the greenback's dip on Monday, markets have been slow to catch on to the rising dollar theme in recent weeks as investors had bet a global economic recovery would prompt buying of riskier currencies.
The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.75 per dollar. The lira slumped 10% on Monday, the worst plunge since 2018.
The pound was roughly flat against the dollar as investors focused on broader currency market drivers and the European Union's threat to impose a ban on vaccine imports to Britain.
Currency bid prices at 3:42PM (1942 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.7580
92.0920
-0.35%
1.975%
+92.1550
+91.7050
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1938
$1.1906
+0.27%
-2.29%
+$1.1947
+$1.1870
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
108.7950
108.8650
-0.16%
+5.23%
+108.9500
+108.6500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.88
129.58
+0.23%
+2.33%
+129.9400
+129.0500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9238
0.9290
-0.56%
+4.42%
+0.9311
+0.9223
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3864
$1.3859
+0.04%
+1.48%
+$1.3876
+$1.3819
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2519
1.2500
+0.15%
-1.69%
+1.2541
+1.2474
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7748
$0.7745
+0.06%
+0.74%
+$0.7756
+$0.7689
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1026
1.1059
-0.30%
+2.03%
+1.1063
+1.1009
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8610
0.8584
+0.30%
-3.66%
+0.8627
+0.8576
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7170
$0.7168
+0.04%
-0.14%
+$0.7182
+$0.7136
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4985
8.5175
-0.24%
-1.05%
+8.5880
+8.4770
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1461
10.1538
-0.08%
-3.09%
+10.2085
+10.1200
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5097
8.5386
-0.07%
+3.82%
+8.5780
+8.5009
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1588
10.1655
-0.07%
+0.82%
+10.1905
+10.1459
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)
((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: vidya.ranganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
