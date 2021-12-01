FOREX-Dollar falls; yen and Swiss franc gain in post-Omicron gyrations

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday morning in trading that saw the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc appreciate even as the risk-on British and Australian currencies rebounded from lows the day before.

The moves underlined the fragility of the calm that seemed to have settled over the foreign exchange markets earlier in the day.

Traders are weighing what the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus might do to plans that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Tuesday to move more quickly to raise U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against major currencies was down 0.3% on the day at 95.682 at 10:07 ET (1507 GMT), losing a similar amount to the Japanese yen JPY= and falling 0.1% against the Swiss franc CHF=.

The British pound GBP=, often considered a risk-on currency, was up nearly 0.4% at $1.3344. The pound on Tuesday had been knocked to its lowest level in nearly a year by fears over vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant GBP=D3.

"We've gotten these conflicting claims about the new variant, and Powell's comments really threw the markets for a loop," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"People are still pretty nervous," Chandler said.

Powell said on Tuesday that the risk of inflation had increased and he signaled the central bank may accelerate its bond-buying taper at its meeting later this month.

The dollar showed little initial reaction on Wednesday morning to the ADP report on U.S. private payrolls. It showed an increase of 534,000 jobs last month, slightly higher than the 525,000 jobs that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

"It means another solid jobs report" on Friday when the U.S. government posts more comprehensive payroll numbers, Chandler said. "Friday's U.S. jobs data is the next big thing."

The greenback is up 6% this year. November was its strongest month since June.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.2% on the day at $1.1356 at 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT).

Euro-dollar volatility gauges reached their highest levels of the year on Monday amid the conflicting virus and interest rate signals. The Omicron variant could slow Fed tightening and thus be good for the euro, ING strategists wrote in a client note.

"Both themes will be fed many fresh inputs over the next four weeks and thinning liquidity conditions point to bumpy conditions in FX markets," ING said.

Prior to the tailspin caused by Omicron's advent, the main driver of exchange rates had been expectations of the different speeds at which central banks will raise interest rates.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars also made gains, lifting them from one-year lows. The Aussie AUD=D3 was up 0.5% at $0.7168 and the kiwi was up 0.6% at $0.6866 NZD=D3. AUD/

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, a beacon of resilience in a turbulent few days, touched a six-month high of 6.3596 per dollar after better-than-expected November manufacturing data. CNY/

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up about 2% at $57,885 BTC=BTSP at 9:04 ET (1404 GMT).

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:07AM (1507 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.6820

95.9710

-0.29%

6.336%

+96.1380

+95.6710

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1356

$1.1336

+0.17%

-7.06%

+$1.1360

+$1.1303

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

112.7750

113.1450

-0.31%

+9.16%

+113.6200

+112.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.07

128.30

-0.18%

+0.91%

+128.7800

+128.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9171

0.9184

-0.14%

+3.66%

+0.9217

+0.9170

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3344

$1.3298

+0.36%

-2.32%

+$1.3352

+$1.3276

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2715

1.2777

-0.49%

-0.15%

+1.2785

+1.2712

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7168

$0.7132

+0.53%

-6.81%

+$0.7173

+$0.7119

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0414

1.0413

+0.01%

-3.64%

+1.0433

+1.0406

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8507

0.8523

-0.19%

-4.81%

+0.8527

+0.8494

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6866

$0.6824

+0.62%

-4.39%

+$0.6867

+$0.6818

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0255

9.0345

-0.08%

+5.12%

+9.0510

+9.0120

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2500

10.2457

+0.04%

-2.07%

+10.2668

+10.2070

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0191

9.0200

+0.14%

+10.04%

+9.0426

+8.9951

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2425

10.2286

+0.14%

+1.65%

+10.2621

+10.2000

Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by Joice Alves and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; editing by Barbara Lewis, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis

