FOREX-Dollar falls to three-week low as US inflation data backs Fed pause view

Adds new comment, details on ECB, BOJ rate meetings

U.S. headline CPI edges up 0.1% in May, while core rose 0.4%

Rates markets raise odds of Fed pause on Wednesday to 93%

ECB seen hiking rates in June and July

BOJ will keep ultra-easy stance

Sterling hits five-week high vs dollar

China's yuan falls to six-month low vs greenback

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a three-week low on Tuesday on news of the smallest annual increase in inflation in more than two years, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday.

The dollar index slid to as low as 103.04 following the data, and was last down 0.3% at 103.21 =USD. The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0795 EUR=EBS, after climbing to $1.0824, its highest since May 22.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 139.91 yen JPY=EBS.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month as gasoline prices fell, after increasing 0.4% in April. In the 12 months to May, the CPI climbed 4.0%, the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021, after rising 4.9% in April.

So-called core CPI increased 0.4% in May, however, the same percentage rise for the third straight month.

"Today's report likely does not change much for tomorrow's Federal Open Market Committee decision, and our expectations have not changed: we expect the FOMC to keep interest rates unchanged, while signaling that market participants should not interpret this as the end of the hiking cycle," wrote Tiffany Wilding, managing director and economist at PIMCO, in a research note.

"Officials with a hawkish bias can point to 3-month annualized core CPI now running at 5%, very little progress across the first half of the year. However, the gradual improvement in many of the 'stickier' parts of inflation, like shelter, suggest that officials can continue to forecast improvement ahead."

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate now expect a roughly 93% chance the U.S. central bank will decide to forgo an 11th straight interest-rate hike and keep the benchmark rate at 5.00% to 5.25% on Wednesday FEDWATCH. Before the report, traders saw a 75% chance of a June rate increase.

The rate futures market, however, trimmed bets on a Fed hike in July to a 64% probability, down from more than 70% late on Monday.

The European Central Bank's rate decision is up next on Thursday, with markets pricing in a 25 basis-point hike and another in July before a pause for the rest of the year.

The Bank of Japan, due to announce a monetary policy decision on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance and yield curve control settings.

Elsewhere, sterling jumped on Tuesday after employment data came in much stronger than expected, with wages rising sharply, adding to inflation concerns.

The pound GBP=D3 hit a five-week high of $1.2621 against the dollar and was last up 0.9% at $1.2618 as traders bet the Bank of England would have to raise rates further than previously expected.

In Asia, China's yuan fell to a six-month low after the central bank lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months, in a bid to restore market confidence and prop up its stalling post-pandemic recovery.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS bottomed at 7.168 per dollar, its lowest since November, and last traded at 7.158, down 0.2%.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 weakened to a new six-month low of 7.178, before paring losses slightly.

Currency bid prices at 12:59PM (1659 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.1600

103.5800

-0.40%

-0.319%

+103.6200

+103.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0803

$1.0757

+0.43%

+0.82%

+$1.0824

+$1.0760

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.8850

139.6150

+0.20%

+6.70%

+140.1100

+139.0100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

151.11

150.17

+0.63%

+7.70%

+151.2400

+150.0400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9037

0.9088

-0.56%

-2.27%

+0.9089

+0.9035

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2624

$1.2512

+0.90%

+4.39%

+$1.2625

+$1.2510

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3290

1.3367

-0.57%

-1.91%

+1.3378

+1.3287

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6786

$0.6751

+0.53%

-0.44%

+$0.6807

+$0.6738

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9760

0.9777

-0.17%

-1.36%

+0.9795

+0.9755

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8555

0.8600

-0.52%

-3.27%

+0.8612

+0.8554

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6159

$0.6124

+0.55%

-3.03%

+$0.6178

+$0.6104

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6310

10.8170

-1.65%

+8.40%

+10.8070

+10.6320

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4863

11.6189

-1.14%

+9.42%

+11.6816

+11.4843

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6986

10.8120

-0.82%

+2.80%

+10.8327

+10.7010

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5400

11.6357

-0.82%

+3.50%

+11.6509

+11.5480

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Dollar index June 13 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Nqx17q

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

