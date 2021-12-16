FOREX-Dollar falls for second day as markets sort central bank moves

By David Henry and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength.

The dollar index =USD against major currencies was down 0.2% for the day in morning trading in New York after meetings of central banks including those of Europe, England, Switzerland and Norway.

The British pound rose as much as 0.8% on the dollar after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

The euro climbed more than 0.3% for a second day after the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases.

"What a day," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said of the volatility.

The moves suggested that traders with short positions in the euro and sterling were closing out their bets, Chandler said.

The euro moves against the dollar also seem to be tracking changes in the spread between yields of two-year government securities on the two continents, Chandler said.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.1% to $1.1304.

The ECB said it will cut bond buys under its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and will end the scheme as expected in March.

The ECB also outlined continuing support, that was less than some analysts expected, through its longer-running, but more rigid, Asset Purchase Programme (APP).

"The ECB has surprised the market with the relatively contained size of APP monthly purchases going forward," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy, at Rabobank in London.

Still, she said, "there are dovish elements in its statement with respect to the reinvestments of the PEPP and the fact that it could be resumed."

Dovish elements in central bank statements are giving markets confidence to move toward riskier trades.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.4% to $1.3323.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it will end its pandemic-era bond buying in March, paving the way for an expected three interest rate hikes in 2022. .

The dollar index initially rose on that news, hitting a three-week high. But the dollar bidding gave way to risk-on moves toward other currencies.

Still, the dollar index at 96.1460 on Wednesday remained near levels last seen in July 2020.

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-low interest rates unchanged while the Norges Bank raised its benchmark rate.

The SNB kept its key rate at -0.75% and the Norges Bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.50% and said more hikes will likely follow next year.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin BTC=BTSP slipped less than 1% to $48,622.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:32AM (1532 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.1460

96.3790

-0.23%

6.851%

+96.4490

+95.8500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1304

$1.1296

+0.08%

-7.47%

+$1.1361

+$1.1282

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.7500

114.0500

-0.25%

+10.11%

+114.2450

+113.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.60

128.79

-0.15%

+1.32%

+129.6300

+128.5500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9225

0.9244

-0.19%

+4.28%

+0.9256

+0.9200

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3323

$1.3263

+0.44%

-2.49%

+$1.3374

+$1.3243

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2796

1.2832

-0.28%

+0.49%

+1.2857

+1.2764

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7194

$0.7173

+0.31%

-6.47%

+$0.7224

+$0.7146

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0426

1.0437

-0.11%

-3.53%

+1.0466

+1.0426

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8482

0.8512

-0.35%

-5.09%

+0.8528

+0.8454

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6807

$0.6788

+0.29%

-5.19%

+$0.6833

+$0.6759

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9940

8.9945

+0.04%

+4.79%

+9.0310

+8.9525

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1670

10.1732

-0.06%

-2.87%

+10.2192

+10.1183

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0463

9.0767

-0.23%

+10.37%

+9.0995

+9.0053

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2268

10.2508

-0.23%

+1.49%

+10.2723

+10.2163

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Joice Alves in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrea Ricci)

