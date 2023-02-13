FOREX-Dollar falls as markets consolidate gains; up vs yen ahead of inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday in choppy trading after last week's strong rally, weighed down by firmer stocks and lower long-dated Treasury yields, as investors consolidated positions ahead of Tuesday's crucial U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data.
The greenback, however, rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer. This view will be challenged or confirmed by the CPI data, which loomed over Monday's trading.
"Higher stocks and lower yields are causing the dollar to take a breather ahead of tomorrow's inflation data," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at payments company Convera in Washington.
"The risk-on trade is also weighing on the yen, while it's not helping that the next head of the BOJ (Bank of Japan) might not necessarily signal an imminent change in course from the negative rate policy."
Investors expect headline CPI to rise 0.5% in January on Tuesday, after falling 0.1% in December, with the core number seen advancing to 0.4% from 0.3% the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.
That left the dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, at 103.29, down 0.3%.
The dollar rose to 132.91 yen, the highest since Jan 6. JPY=EBS. It was last up 0.7% at 132.34 yen.
"The market doesn't want to be short dollar/yen ahead of CPI tomorrow," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York.
The greenback tracked the rise in the U.S. Treasury two-year yield, which was last up 1.7 basis points (bps) at 4.53% US2YT=RR, after hitting its highest since late November.
"We have a nice pullback in the U.S. dollar after a strong rally last week," said Bannockburn's Chandler.
"I don't think we have taken out key levels just yet. But we're consolidating some positions after last week's moves and ahead of tomorrow's CPI."
Higher U.S. yields were a major driver of the softer yen. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Monday hit a fresh six-week high of 3.755% US10YT=RR and the two-year yield US2YT=RR hit its highest since late November at 4.56%.
The Japanese currency dropped sharply last year to a 32-year low of 151.94 per dollar as U.S. rates rose, while Japanese rates stayed near zero.
It has regained ground this year as U.S. rates seemed to be near their peak, and as expectations rose that the Bank of Japan would move away from its ultra-loose stance, but both scenarios now look like they have been delayed.
Sources said on Friday that former Bank of Japan board member Kazuo Ueda is set to become the next governor. In an interview the same day, Ueda said it was appropriate for the BOJ to maintain its current ultra-easy policy.
In the United States, money markets are positioned for U.S. interest rates to peak at 5.2% around July, compared with the Fed's current target rate of 4.5-4.75%, but have mostly walked back expectations of major rate cuts later in the year. FEDWATCH
Elsewhere, the Swiss franc strengthened after Swiss inflation data came in higher than expected. The dollar slid as low as 0.9193 Swiss francs and was last down 0.4% at 0.9197 francs CHF=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:59PM (2059 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.2600
103.6000
-0.31%
-0.222%
+103.8400
+103.2300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0722
$1.0678
+0.42%
+0.07%
+$1.0730
+$1.0656
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.2800
131.4150
+0.67%
+0.90%
+132.9000
+131.1100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.83
140.27
+1.11%
+1.09%
+142.3800
+140.3200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9193
0.9237
-0.47%
-0.57%
+0.9259
+0.9193
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2137
$1.2059
+0.63%
+0.34%
+$1.2151
+$1.2031
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3337
1.3346
-0.06%
-1.56%
+1.3379
+1.3325
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6965
$0.6919
+0.68%
+2.19%
+$0.6973
+$0.6891
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9858
0.9861
-0.03%
-0.37%
+0.9877
+0.9847
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8832
0.8852
-0.23%
-0.14%
+0.8876
+0.8824
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6358
$0.6311
+0.76%
+0.15%
+$0.6366
+$0.6291
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.0945
10.1565
-0.47%
+3.00%
+10.1800
+10.1000
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.8276
10.8351
-0.07%
+3.18%
+10.8680
+10.8113
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3775
10.4524
-0.31%
-0.29%
+10.4913
+10.3710
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1280
11.1631
-0.31%
-0.15%
+11.1860
+11.1245
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Simon Cameron-Moore, Hugh Lawson and Richard Chang)
