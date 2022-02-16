FOREX-Dollar falls as investors see Fed minutes as less hawkish than feared

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes.

According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials last month agreed that, with inflation widening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.

Strategists said the minutes suggested policymakers may not be as hawkish as investors feared.

"Members were not as aggressive as some had expected, which is being reflected in the modest sell-off of the dollar," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing at Monex USA in Washington.

"We are taking these minutes with a grain of salt anyway, as the meeting happened before the recent CPI and PPI data, which were considerably higher than forecast."

Earlier this week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed rate hikes, and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data including Wednesday's U.S. retail sales data have helped to underscore that view.

Those expectations have helped to give support to the dollar in recent sessions.

At the Fed's Jan. 25-26 meeting, policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.3%, while the euro was up 0.2% at $1.1383 EUR=EBS. The U.S. dollar was down 0.4% against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS and down 0.2% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

On the geopolitical front, the United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back.

The Russian defense ministry said its forces were pulling back after exercises in southern and western military districts near Ukraine. The Russian rouble RUB= strengthened 0.73% versus the greenback to 75.14 per dollar.

Oil prices rallied earlier, and the Canadian dollar CAD= rose 0.33% versus the greenback to 1.27 per dollar.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3593, up 0.44% on the day. Data earlier showed UK inflation hit a nearly 30-year high of 5.5%.

The Bank of England has already raised interest rates twice since December, and financial markets expect a further rate rise on March 17 after the BoE's next meeting.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSPwas down 0.7% at $44,271.

Currency bid prices at 3:28PM (2028 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.7290

96.0070

-0.28%

0.069%

+96.0640

+95.6770

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1383

$1.1359

+0.22%

+0.14%

+$1.1396

+$1.1345

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.4000

115.5950

-0.15%

+0.26%

+115.7800

+115.3550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.37

131.28

+0.07%

+0.81%

+131.9000

+131.1200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9213

0.9253

-0.44%

+1.00%

+0.9260

+0.9208

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3593

$1.3542

+0.39%

+0.52%

+$1.3600

+$1.3532

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2681

1.2717

-0.27%

+0.30%

+1.2725

+1.2665

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7202

$0.7151

+0.69%

-0.94%

+$0.7205

+$0.7144

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0487

1.0509

-0.21%

+1.14%

+1.0549

+1.0484

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8373

0.8388

-0.18%

-0.32%

+0.8402

+0.8366

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6687

$0.6639

+0.74%

-2.29%

+$0.6691

+$0.6636

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8660

8.9025

-0.43%

+0.62%

+8.9120

+8.8575

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0949

10.1061

-0.11%

+0.83%

+10.1447

+10.0896

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2631

9.2840

+0.04%

+2.72%

+9.3155

+9.2465

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5450

10.5408

+0.04%

+3.04%

+10.5841

+10.5228

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by David Holmes, Barbara Lewis, Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis)

