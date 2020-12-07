FOREX-Dollar falls as investors eye more U.S. stimulus; sterling sinks
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index traded near a 2-1/2-year low on Monday after weak U.S. jobs data heightened expectations of economic aid, while sterling slumped as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to strike a trade deal.
Fears grew of a chaotic no-trade deal Brexit on Dec. 31 when the United Kingdom finally leaves the EU.
"The question for most is whether this is just the beginning of the U.S. dollar slide and whether the theme has more juice," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
"As we noted in our 2021 Global Outlook, the U.S. dollar is likely to slide through the course of 2021. Yet, it's unlikely to be a straight line. U.S. dollar cycles tend to last six years on average, and this one is just getting started," he added.
In the United States, Friday's jobs data showed non-farm payrolls increased by 245,000 last month, the smallest gain since May, a sign the jobs recovery was slowing.
Talks aimed at delivering fresh coronavirus relief gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a $908 billion bill. Members of Congress are expected to offer the legislation as early as Monday.
In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to make more adjustments to its quantitative easing later this month.
"In the current trading environment, the increasing speculation over looser U.S. fiscal and monetary policies provides support for risk assets and weighs on the U.S. dollar," Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said.
An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies fell 0.2% to 90.6889 =USD, not far from 90.471, its weakest since April 2018.
Over the past week, the U.S. dollar sell-off has extended further, with weakness most evident against the Swiss franc, euro and Canadian dollar.
The euro rose 0.3% to 1.2157 EUR=EBS, but remained close to $1.2177, its highest since April 2018. Earlier data showed booming car sales drove a stronger-than-expected jump in German industrial output in October.
Leveraged funds continued to add more euro long positions in the week to Dec. 1, taking the total amount of $21 billion, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). EURNETUSD=
The British pound was down 0.9% at $1.3321 GBP=D3, falling 1.1% versus the euro, which last traded up at 91.08 penceEURGBP=D3
The dollar fell 0.2% against the yen to 104.01 yen JPY=EBS.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to US$0.7436 versus the U.S. dollar AUD=D3.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:55AM (1455 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
$90.6830
90.8300
-0.15%
+0.00%
+91.2410
+90.6120
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2153
$1.2121
+0.26%
+8.40%
+1.2166
+1.2079
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
104.0000
104.2050
-0.19%
-4.24%
+104.3050
+103.9950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.38
126.26
+0.10%
+3.63%
+126.4700
+125.9800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8880
0.8918
-0.40%
-8.21%
+0.8946
+0.8875
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3322
1.3431
-0.82%
+0.44%
+1.3436
+1.3225
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2800
1.2786
+0.11%
-1.47%
+1.2832
+1.2765
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7436
0.7426
+0.15%
+5.99%
+0.7444
+0.7374
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0792
1.0808
-0.15%
-0.55%
+1.0814
+1.0789
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9120
0.9014
+1.18%
+7.88%
+0.9140
+0.9021
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.7049
0.7041
+0.14%
+4.79%
+0.7054
+0.7006
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7190
8.7940
-1.05%
-0.80%
+8.9170
+8.6990
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5949
10.6540
-0.55%
+7.69%
+10.7788
+10.5751
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3657
8.4465
-0.81%
-10.50%
+8.5223
+8.3541
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1660
10.2492
-0.81%
-2.90%
+10.3000
+10.1610
(Reporting by Olga Cotaga and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Larry King and Andrea Ricci)
((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.