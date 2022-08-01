FOREX-Dollar falls against yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was at its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected.
The U.S. dollar index =USD was volatile after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July. But a key report for investors this week will be the U.S. jobs report on Friday.
"It's the beginning of a new month, and the real focus is on the possibility that the Fed slows down its rate hikes," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
"The big focus is on the jobs market at the end of the week, and that's likely to confirm that the improvement in the labor market is moderating," he said. "But pre-COVID, it would still be regarded as a very robust number."
The dollar index is up about 10% for the year so far following investor expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes.
"After a big move, I think we're really consolidating," Chandler said.
Last week, the dollar crumbled against the yen, and two-year yields in the U.S. Treasury market also fell, after data showed the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter.
The dollar sank to its lowest level versus the yen since mid-June JPY=EBS, and was down from a late 1998 peak of nearly 140 yen which it hit last month. The dollar was last down 1.1% at 131.74.
The dollar index was last at 105.26, down 0.7%.
The broad weakness in the dollar helped the euro EUR=EBS, which was up 0.5% at $1.0273.
Currency investors were also watching news on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, two people briefed on the matter said, according to a Reuters report. China has warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.6% to $0.7036 before a central bank rate hike on Tuesday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:44AM (1544 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.2600
105.9900
-0.67%
10.032%
+106.0100
+105.2300
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0273
$1.0227
+0.46%
+0.00%
+$1.0275
+$1.0195
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.7350
133.2200
-1.14%
+0.00%
+133.5550
+131.6000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
135.33
136.19
-0.63%
+0.00%
+136.3400
+135.0200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9484
0.9518
-0.34%
+0.00%
+0.9531
+0.9483
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2269
$1.2184
+0.72%
+0.00%
+$1.2292
+$1.2165
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2829
1.2796
+0.26%
+0.00%
+1.2831
+1.2767
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7036
$0.6991
+0.63%
+0.00%
+$0.7047
+$0.6969
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9744
0.9728
+0.16%
+0.00%
+0.9758
+0.9714
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8372
0.8393
-0.25%
+0.00%
+0.8399
+0.8356
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6345
$0.6290
+0.85%
+0.00%
+$0.6352
+$0.6278
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.5950
9.6700
-0.73%
+0.00%
+9.6860
+9.5880
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8627
9.8783
-0.16%
+0.00%
+9.9240
+9.8402
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.0837
10.1386
-0.12%
+0.00%
+10.1913
+10.0762
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3573
10.3699
-0.12%
+0.00%
+10.4065
+10.3473
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
FX positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3biYWG7
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, Jane Merriman and Paul Simao)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))
