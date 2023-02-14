US Markets

FOREX-Dollar falls after U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday after data showed the annual rise in consumer prices was the smallest since late 2021, affirming expectations the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after gaining 0.1% in December, data showed. Monthly inflation was boosted in part by rising gasoline prices, which increased 3.6% in January.

But in the 12 months through January, the CPI grew 6.4%, the smallest gain since October 2021, and followed a 6.5% rise in December. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest increase since November 1981.

The dollar index fell 0.2% to 102.93 =USD. Against the yen, the dollar slid 0.2% to 132.195 JPY=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by Ed Osmond)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.