FOREX-Dollar falls after lower-than-expected US job growth in June

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 07, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth was lower than expected but still strong enough to likely lead the Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates later this month as it has signaled.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, less than the 225,000 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, as expected, from 3.7% in May.

The dollar index =USDfell 0.213% at 102.860.

