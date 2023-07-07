FOREX-Dollar falls after lower-than-expected US job growth in June

.

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth was lower than expected but still strong enough to likely lead the Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates later this month as it has signaled.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, less than the 225,000 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, as expected, from 3.7% in May.

The dollar index =USDfell 0.213% at 102.860.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

