FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed raises rates, indicates one more hike ahead

By Hannah Lang
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point, as widely expected, and pointed to just one more rate hike this year.
The Fed projected at least one additional interest rate increase of 25 basis points by the end of 2023, but suggested that could represent at least an initial stopping point for the rate hikes.
The dollar index =USD last fell 0.63% to 102.500, with the euro EUR= up 0.87% to $1.0861.
The dollar fell 0.82% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, while Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2268, up 0.41% on the day.
In a key shift driven by the sudden failures this month of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, the Fed's latest policy statement no longer says that "ongoing increases" in rates will likely be appropriate. That language had been in every policy statement since the March 16, 2022 decision to start the rate-hiking cycle.
“I think the Fed did take the path of least resistance here, hiking but also providing a relatively dovish outlook on rates over the year ahead. That essentially gives markets what they were looking for," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.
Markets had projected a quarter-point rise in U.S. rates, but investors were also paying close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the crisis that has rattled global banks this month.
"Our banking system is sound and resilient with strong capital and liquidity. We will continue to closely monitor conditions of the banking system and are prepared to use all of our tools as needed to keep it safe and sound," Powell said at the news conference following the Fed's rate hike announcement.
The Fed, together with other major central banks, has made provisions to grease the wheels of the financial system, after the failure of several smaller U.S. lenders and the implosion of Credit Suisse CSGN.S at the weekend unleashed huge market volatility and a rout in banking stocks and bonds in particular.
The Fed’s “dovish hike” should mean a lower dollar in the coming weeks and days, provided that bank liquidity issues remain at bay, Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a research note.
The pound GBP= rose after data showed UK inflation came in much hotter than expected in February, which puts Bank of England policymakers in a tough position when they meet on Thursday.
The Australian dollar AUD= rose 0.29% versus the greenback to $0.669, while New Zealand's kiwi NZD= rose 0.57% versus the greenback to $0.623.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 2.5% to $27,488.00, after hitting a nine-month peak on Monday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:10PM (1910 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.4900
103.1700
-0.64%
-0.966%
+103.2600
+102.0400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0861
$1.0770
+0.85%
+1.37%
+$1.0913
+$1.0759
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.5250
132.4550
-0.60%
+0.42%
+132.9900
+131.0000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
142.85
142.67
+0.13%
+1.82%
+143.6200
+142.3900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9182
0.9223
-0.41%
-0.67%
+0.9245
+0.9150
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2270
$1.2219
+0.41%
+1.44%
+$1.2334
+$1.2209
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3708
1.3713
+0.01%
+1.22%
+1.3743
+1.3659
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6696
$0.6671
+0.34%
-1.81%
+$0.6758
+$0.6662
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9974
0.9929
+0.45%
+0.78%
+0.9984
+0.9927
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8851
0.8812
+0.44%
+0.06%
+0.8851
+0.8773
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6233
$0.6194
+0.57%
-1.89%
+$0.6282
+$0.6173
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4300
10.5570
-1.68%
+5.77%
+10.5570
+10.3800
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.3271
11.3540
-0.24%
+7.97%
+11.3760
+11.2730
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2841
10.3338
+0.07%
-1.19%
+10.3692
+10.2147
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1370
11.1296
+0.07%
-0.11%
+11.1824
+11.1124
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
