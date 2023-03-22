US Markets

FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed raises rates, forecasts future hike

March 22, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The dollar was lower on Wednesday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as expected.

The Fed projected at least an additional interest rate increase of 25 basis points by the end of 2023.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.465% at 102.680, with the euro EUR= up 0.62% to $1.0834.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.43% versus the greenback at 131.88 per dollar, while Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2288, up 0.57% on the day.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:03PM (1803 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.6700

103.1700

-0.48%

-0.792%

+103.2600

+102.6200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0834

$1.0770

+0.60%

+1.12%

+$1.0847

+$1.0759

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.7550

132.4550

-0.49%

+0.53%

+132.9900

+131.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

142.76

142.67

+0.06%

+1.75%

+143.6200

+142.3900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9201

0.9223

-0.12%

-0.38%

+0.9245

+0.9197

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2289

$1.2219

+0.60%

+1.64%

+$1.2297

+$1.2209

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3699

1.3713

-0.09%

+1.12%

+1.3743

+1.3694

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6715

$0.6671

+0.67%

-1.49%

+$0.6716

+$0.6662

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9970

0.9929

+0.41%

+0.76%

+0.9975

+0.9927

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8813

0.8812

+0.01%

-0.35%

+0.8827

+0.8773

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6243

$0.6194

+0.82%

-1.65%

+$0.6243

+$0.6173

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4130

10.5570

-0.65%

+6.87%

+10.5570

+10.4880

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2941

11.3540

-0.53%

+7.63%

+11.3760

+11.3010

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2962

10.3338

-0.04%

-1.07%

+10.3692

+10.2787

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1250

11.1296

-0.04%

-0.22%

+11.1824

+11.1124

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

