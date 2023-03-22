FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed raises rates, forecasts future hike

By Hannah Lang
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The dollar was lower on Wednesday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as expected.
The Fed projected at least an additional interest rate increase of 25 basis points by the end of 2023.
The dollar index =USD fell 0.465% at 102.680, with the euro EUR= up 0.62% to $1.0834.
The Japanese yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.43% versus the greenback at 131.88 per dollar, while Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2288, up 0.57% on the day.
Currency bid prices at 2:03PM (1803 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.6700
103.1700
-0.48%
-0.792%
+103.2600
+102.6200
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0834
$1.0770
+0.60%
+1.12%
+$1.0847
+$1.0759
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.7550
132.4550
-0.49%
+0.53%
+132.9900
+131.8000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
142.76
142.67
+0.06%
+1.75%
+143.6200
+142.3900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9201
0.9223
-0.12%
-0.38%
+0.9245
+0.9197
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2289
$1.2219
+0.60%
+1.64%
+$1.2297
+$1.2209
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3699
1.3713
-0.09%
+1.12%
+1.3743
+1.3694
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6715
$0.6671
+0.67%
-1.49%
+$0.6716
+$0.6662
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9970
0.9929
+0.41%
+0.76%
+0.9975
+0.9927
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8813
0.8812
+0.01%
-0.35%
+0.8827
+0.8773
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6243
$0.6194
+0.82%
-1.65%
+$0.6243
+$0.6173
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4130
10.5570
-0.65%
+6.87%
+10.5570
+10.4880
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2941
11.3540
-0.53%
+7.63%
+11.3760
+11.3010
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2962
10.3338
-0.04%
-1.07%
+10.3692
+10.2787
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1250
11.1296
-0.04%
-0.22%
+11.1824
+11.1124
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Raissa Kasolowsky)
((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))
