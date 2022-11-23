FOREX-Dollar extends losses after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended its losses against the euro and the yen on Wednesday, after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.9% higher against the dollar at $1.03905, on pace for a second straight session of gains. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was down 1.1% at 139.63 yen.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

