FOREX-Dollar extends gains after U.S. job growth beats expectations

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended its gains on Friday, after data showed U.S. employment increased more than expected in May, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve going with rate hikes.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.4%.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)

