FOREX-Dollar extends gains after Fed rate decision

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended its gains on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.35% at 105.66.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

