FOREX-Dollar extends decline as risk appetite favors equities
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Friday, extending Thursday's decline as improved risk appetite attracted buyers to equities and away from the safe-haven greenback.
The U.S. dollar has been weighed down by a string of soft labor market data, even as President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion spending package takes shape.
"What the foreign exchange market is looking at in the short term, is the dollar is going to be weak despite progress in the economy because this country has a huge deficit problem," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "The dollar index could easily test the lows of last September."
Also weighing on the dollar, the real yield gap between the United States and Germany is at its tightest since March, analysts said, despite the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Bitcoin continues to hover at record highs, and the world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 2.6% at $52,931.46, nearing $1 trillion in market capitalization.
Its smaller rival, ethereum, was last down 1.0% at $1,920.13.
The digital currencies have gained about 82% and 1,400%, respectively, year to date, leading some analysts to warn of a speculative bubble.
"There may be a place for (cryptocurrencies) somewhere down the road, but the theories that cryptos will replace paper currency are far-fetched," Cardillo added. "It's total speculation at this point and people are going to pay the price."
The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which is closely linked to commodity prices and the outlook for global growth, was last up 1.15% at $0.7858, touching its highest since March 2018.
The New Zealand NZD=D3 dollar also gained, closing in on a more than two-year high, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 advanced as well.
Sterling GBP=D3 rose to an almost three-year high amid Britain's aggressive vaccination programme. It had last gained 0.34% to $1.40.
The euro EUR=EBS showed little reaction to a slowdown in factory activity indicated by purchasing manager index data, rising 0.29% to $1.2126.
The yen JPY=EBS, gained ground against the dollar and was last at 105.495, creeping above its 200-day moving average for the first time in three days.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:59AM (1459 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.2900
90.5640
-0.29%
0.343%
+90.6550
+90.1720
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2126
$1.2091
+0.29%
-0.75%
+$1.2145
+$1.2083
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.4950
105.6600
-0.16%
+2.13%
+105.7350
+105.2700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.93
127.79
+0.11%
+0.80%
+127.9500
+127.6600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8950
0.8960
-0.11%
+1.16%
+0.8969
+0.8933
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4019
$1.3972
+0.34%
+2.61%
+$1.4035
+$1.3952
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2611
1.2678
-0.51%
-0.95%
+1.2713
+1.2605
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7858
$0.7769
+1.15%
+2.15%
+$0.7867
+$0.7758
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0851
1.0830
+0.19%
+0.41%
+1.0857
+1.0833
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8648
0.8647
+0.01%
-3.23%
+0.8678
+0.8644
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7294
$0.7220
+0.97%
+1.52%
+$0.7299
+$0.7206
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4420
8.4605
-0.25%
-1.72%
+8.4905
+8.4145
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2368
10.2215
+0.15%
-2.20%
+10.2633
+10.2040
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2764
8.3129
-0.06%
+0.98%
+8.3268
+8.2629
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0333
10.0394
-0.06%
-0.43%
+10.0610
+10.0288
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bhVLdT
(Reporting by Stephen Culp, additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
