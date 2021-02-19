FOREX-Dollar extends decline as risk appetite favors equities

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Friday, extending Thursday's decline as improved risk appetite attracted buyers to equities and away from the safe-haven greenback.

The U.S. dollar has been weighed down by a string of soft labor market data, even as President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion spending package takes shape.

"What the foreign exchange market is looking at in the short term, is the dollar is going to be weak despite progress in the economy because this country has a huge deficit problem," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "The dollar index could easily test the lows of last September."

Also weighing on the dollar, the real yield gap between the United States and Germany is at its tightest since March, analysts said, despite the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Bitcoin continues to hover at record highs, and the world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 2.6% at $52,931.46, nearing $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Its smaller rival, ethereum, was last down 1.0% at $1,920.13.

The digital currencies have gained about 82% and 1,400%, respectively, year to date, leading some analysts to warn of a speculative bubble.

"There may be a place for (cryptocurrencies) somewhere down the road, but the theories that cryptos will replace paper currency are far-fetched," Cardillo added. "It's total speculation at this point and people are going to pay the price."

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which is closely linked to commodity prices and the outlook for global growth, was last up 1.15% at $0.7858, touching its highest since March 2018.

The New Zealand NZD=D3 dollar also gained, closing in on a more than two-year high, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 advanced as well.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose to an almost three-year high amid Britain's aggressive vaccination programme. It had last gained 0.34% to $1.40.

The euro EUR=EBS showed little reaction to a slowdown in factory activity indicated by purchasing manager index data, rising 0.29% to $1.2126.

The yen JPY=EBS, gained ground against the dollar and was last at 105.495, creeping above its 200-day moving average for the first time in three days.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:59AM (1459 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.2900

90.5640

-0.29%

0.343%

+90.6550

+90.1720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2126

$1.2091

+0.29%

-0.75%

+$1.2145

+$1.2083

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.4950

105.6600

-0.16%

+2.13%

+105.7350

+105.2700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.93

127.79

+0.11%

+0.80%

+127.9500

+127.6600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8950

0.8960

-0.11%

+1.16%

+0.8969

+0.8933

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4019

$1.3972

+0.34%

+2.61%

+$1.4035

+$1.3952

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2611

1.2678

-0.51%

-0.95%

+1.2713

+1.2605

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7858

$0.7769

+1.15%

+2.15%

+$0.7867

+$0.7758

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0851

1.0830

+0.19%

+0.41%

+1.0857

+1.0833

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8648

0.8647

+0.01%

-3.23%

+0.8678

+0.8644

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7294

$0.7220

+0.97%

+1.52%

+$0.7299

+$0.7206

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4420

8.4605

-0.25%

-1.72%

+8.4905

+8.4145

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2368

10.2215

+0.15%

-2.20%

+10.2633

+10.2040

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2764

8.3129

-0.06%

+0.98%

+8.3268

+8.2629

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0333

10.0394

-0.06%

-0.43%

+10.0610

+10.0288

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bhVLdT

(Reporting by Stephen Culp, additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.