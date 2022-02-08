FOREX-Dollar, euro little changed after ECB pushback

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened and the euro weakened in sideways trade on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde strived to keep expectations of rising interest rate hikes at bay that has sent bond markets into a tizzy.

A hawkish tone from both the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve last week surprised markets and sent yields on euro zone and U.S. debt spiking higher.

The currency market has broadly traded little changed as traders and investors wait for U.S. consumer price data on Thursday.

The dollar index =USDrose 0.217%, with the euro EUR=down 0.23% to $1.1416.

"It's all about what's going on in the debt market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. "For the second day in a row the two-year German yield is softer, and that stops a nine-day increase. It had to do with Lagarde's pushback yesterday."

The German two-year bund DE2YT=RR surged to -2.54% on Friday, up from -0.654 on Jan. 25, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury benchmark US10YTRR topped 1.97% on Tuesday, a jump from about 1.73% over the same period.

Bond concerns were particularly acute for the so-called peripheral economies in Europe where inflation-adjusted Italian yields IT10YIL=RR are just a shade from popping into positive territory.

Lagarde struck a more cautious tone, saying high inflation is unlikely to get entrenched and ECB council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday said any central bank move "has to be gradual".

"Can the euro go higher if periphery spreads blow out and if Italian 10-year real yields turn positive, can the economy cope with that," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale in London. "That is the million dollar question investors are asking."

Investors were also looking carefully at the future trajectory of interest rates between the United States and Europe.

Investors are well aware that policy rates are set to climb much more in the United States than in the eurozone in coming months, Unicredit strategists said.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.39% versus the greenback at 115.58 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3549, up 0.11% on the day.

While money markets were pricing in as much as 134 bps in cumulative rate hikes from the Fed over the remainder of 2022, analysts were expecting 50 bps in hikes from the ECB over that period.

Still, the short-term outlook has tilted in favor of the single currency, with the widely watched bond yield spread between U.S. and German 10-year debt narrowing in late January to around 170 bps from an April high of 194 bps.

On Monday, bitcoin and the Australian dollar had posted gains as equity markets rallied in Europe, but the latter was a bit softer on Tuesday as a cautious mood prevailed in Asia. The Aussie AUD=D3 was broadly flat at $0.7120. AUD/

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP punched through its 50-day average to top $44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held there in Asia for a gain of more than 17% in four sessions.

Bitcoin BTC=last fell 1.47% to $43,457.00.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:55AM (1555 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.6100

95.4100

+0.22%

-0.055%

+95.7540

+95.3960

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1418

$1.1442

-0.21%

+0.44%

+$1.1448

+$1.1397

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.5900

115.0900

+0.44%

+0.41%

+115.5900

+115.0600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.98

131.68

+0.23%

+1.27%

+132.0000

+131.4900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9246

0.9235

+0.11%

+1.36%

+0.9263

+0.9226

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3550

$1.3535

+0.12%

+0.20%

+$1.3563

+$1.3509

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2710

1.2667

+0.34%

+0.53%

+1.2721

+1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7126

$0.7126

+0.00%

-1.97%

+$0.7138

+$0.7107

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0556

1.0566

-0.09%

+1.80%

+1.0572

+1.0530

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8424

0.8450

-0.31%

+0.29%

+0.8457

+0.8413

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6634

$0.6635

+0.01%

-3.06%

+$0.6654

+$0.6629

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8300

8.7930

+0.42%

+0.23%

+8.8450

+8.7730

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0834

10.0391

+0.44%

+0.70%

+10.0876

+10.0042

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1671

9.1199

+0.29%

+1.65%

+9.1785

+9.1192

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4662

10.4363

+0.29%

+2.27%

+10.4692

+10.4008

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Timothy Heritage, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marguerita Choy)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.