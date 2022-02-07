FOREX-Dollar, euro ease as rate hike expectations remain high

By Herbert Lash and Tommy Wilkes

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar and euro edged down on Monday after a European Central Bank governor dampened a sudden turn last week in market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates that has lifted regional bond yields in Europe to multiyear highs.

The unexpected jump in U.S. jobs created in January that also was reported last week raised the outlook for a faster timetable for Federal Reserve rate hikes too, poising tension between which of the two currencies will gain an upper hand.

The market is in consolidation after the U.S. labor market report and a hawkish turn by ECB President Christine Lagarde. The ECB is unlikely to raise its main interest rate in July as investors now expect, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks earlier told Reuters.

"The rally that we've seen in the euro, the demand that we've seen in dollars, is probably going to continue," said Kathy Lien, a managing director at BK Asset Management. "The market is still kind of digesting last week's reports."

The dollar index =USDfell 0.021%, with the euro EUR=down 0.04% to $1.1442.

Market participants are waiting to see the release of U.S. consumer price data for January on Thursday, which Lien said should be very strong and reignite expectations the Fed hikes rates by 50 bps in March.

"The euro-dollar will be in a kind of tug of war between these two forces, but ultimately with CPI in the U.S., we're probably due for a bit more of a dollar recovery," she said.

A Reuters poll of economists expect year-over-year CPI to have climbed to 7.3% in January.

The European common currency EUR=EBS hit its highest since mid-January on Friday, driven by the hawkish turn from the ECB.

"President Lagarde's clear signal that the door has opened for rate hikes later this year is a real game changer for the foreign exchange market," said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

"Over the past year the EUR has underperformed on the back of expectations that the ECB will maintain loose policy while the BoE and Fed tightens," Hardman said, predicting that market participants would now pare back short euro funding positions.

Not everyone is convinced of a hawkish ECB tilt.

"We don't believe the ECB is bracing for a sudden acceleration of tightening. We still see the Fed as being on track to move well ahead of the ECB, providing support for the dollar," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

He said he expected the euro to fall to $1.10 by year-end and the dollar gaining versus the Swiss franc to finish the year at 0.98 francs per dollar, from 0.92 currently CHF=EBS.

Markets 0#FF: have now priced in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March, and a reasonable chance rates will reach 1.5% by year end. FEDWATCH

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.4 basis points to 1.298%.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at 114.98 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3527, down 0.01% on the day.

Bitcoin BTC=rose 6.67% to $43,346.06, after jumping 11% late on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1525 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.4160

95.4410

-0.02%

-0.258%

+95.6350

+95.3530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1442

$1.1451

-0.07%

+0.66%

+$1.1474

+$1.1415

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.9850

115.2100

-0.20%

-0.12%

+115.3750

+114.9150

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.57

131.90

-0.25%

+0.96%

+132.1300

+131.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9222

0.9254

-0.33%

+1.11%

+0.9262

+0.9223

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3527

$1.3525

+0.03%

+0.03%

+$1.3550

+$1.3492

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2695

1.2769

-0.58%

+0.41%

+1.2756

+1.2694

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7118

$0.7078

+0.58%

-2.07%

+$0.7122

+$0.7066

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0551

1.0592

-0.39%

+1.76%

+1.0604

+1.0553

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8458

0.8464

-0.07%

+0.69%

+0.8478

+0.8439

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6629

$0.6615

+0.22%

-3.14%

+$0.6638

+$0.6602

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7845

8.7805

+0.09%

-0.24%

+8.8555

+8.7800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0526

10.0676

-0.15%

+0.40%

+10.1168

+10.0300

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1290

9.1532

-0.31%

+1.23%

+9.1736

+9.1205

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4462

10.4785

-0.31%

+2.07%

+10.4887

+10.4392

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Andrea Ricci)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

